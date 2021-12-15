Politics
Abhisar Sharma ‘smokes’ after PM inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath corridor
Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Kal Bhairav Temple in Varanasi, journalist Abhisar Sharma had an epic social media crisis.
In his show ‘Suniye Sarkar ‘ Hosted on the HW News Youtube channel, Sharma lamented the supposed “politicization” of a religious event. He claimed that the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, even before its completion, to send a political message to his constituents ahead of the 2022 elections in Uttar Pradesh.
He then attempted to dissect the video in which PM Modi was seen offering his prayers at the Kal Bhairav temple. “Look closely at these pictures. Why are there cameras in the temple sanctum sanctorum? There is not one but several cameras… And who is visible in the images? Not Kal Bhairav sahab but Prime Minister Modi… If he was a politician from another party, the BJP and its PR agency would have declared him anti-religion, ”Sharma said.
Abhisar Sharma then quoted an anonymous Hindu priest to claim that the presence of a camera in the sanctum sanctorum of Rudra cave was against religion. He alleged that the PMO wanted to shoot videos inside the Pashupatinath temple and that the request was rejected by the Nepalese government and the temple administration.
Sharma wore the shoes of a video analyst and spoke in detail about the different camera angles used to capture footage of Prime Minister Modi bathing in the Holy Ganges. The journalist-turned-Youtuber claimed that the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor was an attempt to glorify the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, verify the growing influence of party leader Samajwadi and distract from promises made during the the previous legislature.
Abhisar Sharma alleged that Prime Minister Modi failed to double farmers’ incomes, provide housing for all or make the paradigm shift towards renewable energy by 2022. He hinted that the minister in Uttar Pradesh leader Yogi Adityanath had been sidelined by the Prime Minister before the elections for making it a direct fight between the Prime Minister and the leader of the Samajwadi Akhilesh Yadav party.
This collapse happened regardless of the photo Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi posted recently on November 21, 2021.
The photographs may have been intended to dispel rumors that friction is developing between Yogi Adityanath and Narendra Modi. Media reports have often peddled the story in the recent past.
The photographs show that the UP chief minister has the strong support of the most senior man in the party. In rallies and elsewhere as well, Narendra Modi supported Yogi Adityanath and showered him with applause for the development of the state.
“You are wasting taxpayer money on your campaign rallies. Answer my questions. You cannot run away from them… I keep all my arguments in front of you based on facts and evidence. What’s your response? ”Sharma passed out. The journalist ace then claimed that the hack into PM Modi’s Twitter account (for the second time) was a compromise not on Twitter’s part but on the PMO’s part. responsibility is to answer these questions, ”asked Sharma.
Abhisar had no proof. It seemed that Abhisar had collapsed because Prime Minister Modi was openly asserting his religious faith and doing something for a part of the population that Abhisar was campaigning against.
Not just Abhisar, other liberals have gone through a crisis as well. Veteran NDTV propagandist Sreenivasan Jain, who had whitewashed bombings by Muslim terrorists, took to Twitter, ruminating on how India was falling into majority rule, by leaders who had been sworn in under a secular constitution.
We have so easily normalized the evolution of Indian states towards majoritarianism that it’s easy to forget that this is a (multi-camera) government. event, attended by officials who were sworn in under a secular constitution, he tweeted.
Other elephantine dodos were not far behind. Former congressional troll and present TMC foot soldier Saket Gokhale tweeted yet another stupid conjecture that the BBC had never broadcast religious events, which is completely untrue.
The BBC has, in its history, broadcast several programs from Westminster Abbey and Canterbury. In fact, the UK is an officially Christian nation. For Saket Gokhale, the political expert for praise, citing a Christian nation to shame a Hindu nation is not surprising, given that Gokhale would praise ISIS just as well for its hatred for Modi and Hindus.
The inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor
The Kashi Vishwanath corridor was inaugurated on December 13 with a well-deserved pomp. Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Kal Bhairav temple, took Sankalp to Kashi Vishwanath temple and presented the city of Varanasi and the country as a whole with a historic corridor in the Indian struggle to reclaim its civilization.
Prime Minister Modi began his address to the nation by bowing to Baba Vishwanath, Mata Annapurna and Baba Kaal Bhairav, the Kotwal of Kashi Vishwanath. He said, I went to ask Baba Kaalbhairav for permission because he is Kotwal from the city. Without his permission, no one can enter the city. PM Modi also asked each Indian to take three vows which were Swachchta (cleanliness), Srijan (innovation) and Atmanirbharta (self-sufficiency).
Prime Minister Modi congratulated the residents of Kashi and said that without their support, the work of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor would not have been possible. He said: My heart is filled with happiness. I want to congratulate you all on this auspicious day. He added that it is said in the scriptures that whoever enters Kashi is free from all worldly bonds.
Sources
2/ https://www.opindia.com/2021/12/abhisar-sharma-prolonged-meltdown-pm-modi-inaugurating-kashi-vishwanath-corridor/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
