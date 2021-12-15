President Jokowi hands over cash aid to traders at Wonosobo Kertek market





Tribunnews Reporter Taufik Ismail TRIBUNNEWS.COM COM, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo visited Kertek Market, Wonosobo Regency, Central Java, Tuesday (12/14/2021). The heavy rain which rinsed the Kertek market did not slow down Jokowi’s footsteps to greet the traders. On this occasion, Jokowi also gave cash assistance to street vendors and stalls that sell daily at the Kertek market. The additional capital is expected to help traders grow their businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Kertek Market Manager Nyuhono said the Covid-19 pandemic is having a very big impact on the turnover and income of traders in Kertek Market. Read also : Jokowi’s orders to treat Herry Wirawan firmly, calling Rudapaksa Santri’s case an extraordinary crime Additionally, in the first three months of the pandemic, traders were unable to sell at all. “Turnover and income have drastically decreased by up to 50%. But there may be some traders who are not selling because many are not selling, but the impact of the pandemic is very influential,” said Nyuhono, quoted by the presidential secretariat. On this occasion, Nyuhono also expressed his hope that the market which was built in 1995 can be revitalized. According to him, the current market conditions are not good because many facilities and infrastructure are damaged. “I hope that in the future, if the development can continue, it can be used as a traditional and modern market. So there is a zoning or grouping of traders. To own clothes, to do your own shopping, owning meat is hope, ”he said. Read also : Departing from central Java, Jokowi will inaugurate the food barn in Temanggung Meanwhile, a trader, Rahmawati, expressed her joy because the Kertek market was visited by the head of state and the first lady. He also hopes that the Kertek market can be more advanced in the future. “I hope Mr. President will be more successful, more advanced, Indonesia will also be more prosperous. The President is also healthy, has a long life. I hope the Kertek market, the vegetable market will be more developed so that my stall is more crowded, ”said Rahmawati. Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo and Regent of Wonosobo Afif Nurhidayat also accompanied the President and the First Lady on the visit to Kertek Market. .

