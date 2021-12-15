Judge rejects Trump’s offer to keep Congressional tax returns





WASHINGTON, Dec. 14 (Reuters) – A U.S. judge on Tuesday rejected an offer by former President Donald Trump to keep his House of Representatives committee tax returns, saying Congress’s legislative interest outweighed on any deference Trump should receive as a former president.

US District Judge Trevor McFadden said in his ruling that Trump was “wrong about the law” in seeking to prevent the House Ways and Means Committee from obtaining his tax returns.

McFadden, who also said it was within the power of the committee chair to release the reports if he saw fit, put his decision on hold for 14 days, allowing him to appeal.

Trump was the first president in 40 years to withhold his tax returns because he aimed to keep details of his fortune and the activities of his family business, the Trump Organization, secret.

The committee sued in 2019 to force the disclosure of tax returns, and the dispute persists nearly 11 months after Trump left.

Trump’s attorney, Patrick Strawbridge, told McFadden last month that the committee had no legitimate reason to see the tax returns and had requested them in the hopes of uncovering information that could politically harm Trump.

Strawbridge did not respond to a request for comment on the decision.

House Democrats have said they need Trump’s tax returns to see if the Internal Revenue Service is properly checking presidential returns in general and to assess whether new legislation is needed.

“I am delighted that we are now one step closer to the possibility of conducting more in-depth oversight of the IRS’s mandatory presidential audit program,” said the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee. , Richard Neal, in a statement.

McFadden, a person appointed by Trump, said the committee would be able to meet its stated goal without releasing the reports.

He warned Neal that although he has the right to do so, “anyone can see that the release of confidential tax information from a political rival is the type of move that will come back to torment the inventor.”

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann, Peter Cooney and Leslie Adler

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

