Foreign influencers whitewashed abuses in Xinjiang: report | Technology news

Foreign social media influencers are used by the Chinese Communist Party as part of a global propaganda campaign to whitewash human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region, according to an Australian think tank report .

According to the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) report, Chinese state entities invite foreign social media creators to state-supported tours of the autonomous region and amplify videos and other content that support the pro-narratives. PCC.

In the report released on Tuesday, the Canberra-based think tank said it had identified at least 546 posts from Chinese state-controlled social media accounts promoting Xinjiang-related content created by 13 foreign influencers.

The posts, covering January 2020 and August 2021, included videos that portrayed an overwhelmingly positive image of life in Xinjiang by focusing on the region’s food, culture and infrastructure, as well as more overtly political videos that challenged the allegations of mass detention and forced labor.

This content is intended largely to demystify Western media reports and academic research, refute statements by foreign governments and counter allegations of widespread human rights violations in Xinjiang, said the think tank, which receives funding from various sources. sources, including the Australian and US governments, the tech industry and gun manufacturers.

Often, this content is then promoted by party-state media and diplomatic accounts on major international social media networks and in Foreign Ministry briefings. This trend is particularly noticeable given the difficulties encountered by journalists working in Xinjiang.

Zhang Heqing, cultural attaché at the Chinese embassy in Islamabad, was the biggest sharer of foreign-influenced content, promoting at least 56 times, according to the report.

The report, titled Borrow Mouths to Speak on Xinjiang, says the strategy aligned with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s call earlier this year to never stop expanding our circle of friends who understand China and bond with each other. friendship with China in the arena of international public opinion.

By leveraging the popularity of foreign media influencers in China, the Chinese state’s propaganda apparatus can present its messages in potentially more persuasive voices in an attempt to neutralize critical reporting of human rights violations. man in Xinjiang and portray a more positive image of the region, the Reservoir thinks said.

In turn, these foreign social media influencers can see their Xinjiang-related content promoted at MOFA conferences, shared on US-based social media platforms, and referenced in English-language party-state media articles. , increasing their profile and potentially offering new opportunities for monetization and audience development.

The think tank recommended that social media companies better develop and implement policies to identify accounts with state links or content that has been directly facilitated by state policies that should apply to it. global scale.

A United Nations human rights panel has called reports of mass internment in China’s Xinjiang region numerous and credible. [File: Thomas Peter/Reuters]

In 2018, a United Nations human rights panel said it had received numerous credible reports that authorities in Xinjiang had detained at least one million Uyghurs and other ethnic Muslim minorities in internment camps. .

The office of United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on Friday it was preparing to release its assessment of conditions in Xinjiang in a few weeks, after failing to organize a visit to the region.

The announcement came as the Uyghur tribunal, a UK-based unofficial court with no enforcement powers, declared itself convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that Beijing was responsible for the genocide and crimes against it. humanity in the region.

Beijing has defended its vocational education and training centers as necessary to counter violent extremism and reduce poverty.

Chinese Foreign Minister Hua Chunying’s spokeswoman on Twitter accused ASPI of being a government-funded agency and said people should follow the money to understand why it has published so many false reports on China.

Military-industrial complex

Daniel Dumbrill, a Canadian vlogger named in the ASPI report, told Al Jazeera that the think tank has more significant conflicts of interest than the people it draws attention to.

If their position is that it is problematic that my content has been re-shared by government officials, it helps to further underscore my point about ASPI, which not only has its reports re-shared and used by government, which not only participates in to government panels, but are funded by governments and the military-industrial complex to begin with, which is a much more problematic and divisive issue, Dumrill said.

Acknowledging this is a valuable first step in then examining and reconciling why many of their reports are dishonest, biased, and incomplete, for of course their sponsors being the beneficiaries of the work they are sponsoring is not just a coincidence.