Prime Minister Boris Johnson adopts new COVID-19 measures, sparking party rift





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers his speech at the 2021 Conservative Party conference in Manchester in October. Johnson on Tuesday angered many in his party by pushing through a package of new COVID-19 measures. Photo by Hugo Philpott / UPI | License photo December 14 (UPI) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson led a package of new COVID-19 measures in Parliament on Tuesday night, but at the cost of angering a large part of his own party. In response to outbreak COVID-19 case, a majority in the House of Commons voted in favor of public masking, mandatory vaccinations for healthcare workers and requiring a COVID-19 pass for entry to nightclubs or large events, Sky News reports. The vote comes a day after Johnson said one person had died from the new Omicron variant of the virus and warned of a new “tidal wave” of cases. However, 40 Tory MPs voted against the masking requirement and 100 against the COVID-19 pass. “Now the Prime Minister really has to think very carefully about how he is going to reset his performance to truly govern with a united party because we all know what happens to disunited parties,” Tory MP Geoffrey Clifton told Sky. Brown. News. He said the vote signaled a “major divide” within the Conservative Party and that Johnson had to realize he was “in danger”. The number of Tory votes against the measures exceeds Johnson’s majority of 79 and exceeds the 56 members needed to call for a vote of no confidence, reports the Guardian. The votes come as Johnson faces close scrutiny in a lobbying scandal and disclosures for staging a rally in violation of lockdown rules. Although the measures were passed with opposition support, opponents of Johnson still criticized his leadership. Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labor Party, told the newspaper Johnson was “the worst possible leader at the worst possible time”. “The Prime Minister must ask himself the question of whether he has the power to lead this country through this pandemic,” he said. Some Conservative MPs are openly considering a change in leadership. Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, a leader of an influential group in Parliament, told The Guardian that a challenge for Johnson was “on the cards” if he did not “change his approach”.

