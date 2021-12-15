Prime Minister Narendra Modi extremely distressed over death of group captain Varun Singh





Group Captain Varun Singh (File) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken of his “extreme anguish” at the death of Air Force Group Captain Varun Singh – who was shot alive, against all odds, from a helicopter crash last week that killed at the time 13 people, including the Chief of Defense Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife. “Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, courage and great professionalism. I am extremely distressed by his passing. His rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti, ”the prime minister said. tweeted. Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, bravery and the utmost professionalism. I am extremely distressed by his disappearance. His rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2021 President Ram Nath Kovind, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Interior Minister Amit Shah also tweeted their condolences. President Kovind said the nation was grateful for the service of the Group Captain and that he “displayed a spirit of military valor and indomitable courage.” “Not bad beyond words to learn of the passing of IAF pilot Group Captain Varun Singh. He was a true fighter who fought to his last breath. My thoughts and sincere Condolences go out to his family and friends. We are firmly in solidarity with the family in this hour of mourning, “the Minister of Defense tweeted. Amit Shah said he was “deeply saddened” by the news. Congress also tweeted: “A billion greetings to this brave son of Bharat Mata.” Group Captain Singh died this morning at Command Hospital (Air Force) in Bengaluru, where he was being treated for 90 to 95 percent burns after the helicopter crash in the Nilgiri Hills of Tamil Nadu. The Indian Air Force tweeted to confirm the death of the Group Captain. “The IAF is deeply saddened to announce the death of brave group captain Varun Singh, who died this morning from injuries sustained in the helicopter crash on December 8, 21. The IAF offers its sincere condolences and supports firmly the bereaved family, “said Air Force. The IAF is deeply saddened to announce the death of the brave group captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to injuries sustained in the helicopter crash of December 8, 21. The IAF offers its sincere condolences and strongly supports the bereaved family. Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 15, 2021 Yesterday, an Air Force official told ANI News Agency that Group Captain’s condition was stable, but added that he continued to be in critical condition. The official said he was on life support. The helicopter crash in the Nilgiri Hills of Tamil Nadu killed all 14 people on board, including General CDS Bipin Rawat Group captain Varun Singh – who wrote an inspiring letter to his alma mater in September – recently received the Shaurya Chakra from President Ram Nath Kovind. The Air Force Mi-17V5 helicopter that crashed in Tamil Nadu last week was carrying Military Police General Bipin Rawat and his wife to the Defense Staff Service College in Wellington, near from Ooty. General Rawat was to address staff and students, and Group Captain Singh had visited Sulur Air Force Base in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, to receive the CDS. General Rawat and his wife, Madhulika Rawat, were cremated with full military honors at Delhi’s Brar Square crematorium two days after the accident. The general’s main assistant, Brigadier LS Lidder, was also cremated in Brar Square. The bodies of the others had been sent to their hometowns, where their last rites were performed with honor. With the contribution of ANI

