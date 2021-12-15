Donald Trump’s ex-division chief Mark Meadows charged with contempt of Congress





The United States House of Representatives voted Tuesday night to hold former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress after he stopped cooperating with the Jan.6 commission investigating the Capitol insurgency.

This is the first time the House has voted in contempt of a former Member since the 1830s.

The vote close to the 222-208 party line is the second time the special committee has sought to punish a witness for defying a subpoena.

The vote is the panel’s latest show of force on Jan.6, which leaves no angle unexplored – and no subpoena unanswered – as it investigates the worst attack on Capitol Hill in more than 200 years.

Lawmakers on the panel are determined to get answers quickly and in doing so reaffirm the authority of Congress that has eroded while former President Donald Trump was in office.

Two Republican voices – Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who sit on the committee – voted in favor of the resolution. It came after nine Republicans voted to despise former Trump ally Steve Bannon in October.

Meadows was Trump’s main White House aide, giving him more plausible grounds to claim executive privilege than Bannon, who had not worked in the White House since 2017.

Bannon never engaged with the committee at all – as Meadows handed over documents and negotiated with the panel for two months over an interview.

Justice Department prosecutors will decide whether to proceed with the case. If found guilty, Bannon and Meadows could each face up to a year behind bars on each charge.

Democratic panel member Jamie Raskin began Tuesday’s debate on the resolution by reading frenzied texts from the day of the attack. Members of Congress, Fox News presenters and even Trump’s son urged Meadows to persuade the outgoing president to act quickly to end the three-hour assault by his supporters.

“We need an Oval Office address,” Donald Trump Jr. wrote, the committee said, as supporters of his father stormed into the Capitol, sending lawmakers running for their lives and halting the certification of the presidential victory of Joe Biden. “He has to lead now. It’s gone too far and it’s got out of hand.

Trump Jr. added, “He must condemn this s—- ASAP.” In response to one of Trump Jr.’s texts, Meadows said, “I’m pushing hard. I agree.”

Committee members said the texts raised new questions about what was happening in the White House – and what Trump himself was doing – as the attack was underway.

Many Republicans have defended Meadows, with one calling the House’s action against him “evil.” The former White House chief of staff himself sued the panel, asking a court to strike down two subpoenas which he said are “too broad and unduly onerous.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/2021/12/15/donald-trump-s-ex-chief-aide-mark-meadows-held-in-contempt-of-congress The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos