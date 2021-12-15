Russians Putin and Chinese Xi hold talks amid tensions with the West | Xi Jinping News





The leaders will discuss the tensions in Europe and the aggressive rhetoric of the United States and NATO, the Kremlin said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are due to hold a video conference, as the two countries’ relations with the West persist. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the two leaders would discuss tensions in Europe and aggressive rhetoric from the United States and NATO during Wednesday’s virtual talk. The situation in international affairs, especially on the European continent, is very, very tense at the moment and requires discussions between allies, he added, referring to Moscow and Beijing. We see very, very aggressive rhetoric on the NATO side and the United States, and that requires a discussion between us and the Chinese. Tensions between Russia and Western countries have intensified in recent months over Russian military build-up near the border with Ukraine. The Ukrainian government has accused Moscow of assembling tens of thousands of troops in anticipation of a possible large-scale military offensive. The Kremlin denies its intention to invade and claims the West is plagued by Russophobia. At the same time, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin did not mention any specific topics for the Xi-Putin talks and said details would be released after the meeting, which should further strengthen the high level mutual trust between the two parties. The two heads of state will give a comprehensive review of Sino-Russian relations and cooperation in various fields this year, Wang said, adding that the leaders will also draw up high-level plans for the development of bilateral relations. next year. Russia cultivated closer ties with China as its relations with the West deteriorated, and Putin used the partnership as a way to balance U.S. influence while making lucrative deals, especially on energy. He and Xi agreed this year to extend a 20-year friendship and cooperation treaty. The summit comes years after Moscow’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula resulted in a serious rift with its Western partners and a subsequent shift towards its neighbor to the east. High level designs Russia and China are not only cooperating militarily, but have also strengthened their ties on the diplomatic and economic fronts. Peskov said the two executives who have a personal relationship will have a long conversation with a broad agenda that includes energy, trade and investment. Chinese Xi even described Putin as his best friend. Their discussion will take place eight days after a Russian-American video call in which US President Joe Biden warned Putin against invading Ukraine and Putin told him Russia needed legally binding security guarantees. from the West. Biden also warned Putin that Russia would face painful sanctions that would cause resounding economic damage if it invaded Ukraine again. Russia and China have faced sanctions in the past for their internal policies. Beijing and Washington also remain at odds on trade and technology, among others.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/12/15/russia-putin-china-xi-to-hold-talks-amid-tensions-with-west

