UK virus restrictions approved but dissent worries Boris Johnson | World news
British lawmakers voted on Tuesday to approve new restrictions to curb the spread of the omicron variant, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced a major revolt from lawmakers in his own Conservative party who oppose the regulation.
The result was a blow to the authority of the struggling prime minister, whose approval ratings both among voters and within the party have plunged amid ethical scandals and allegations that his government reportedly violated its own pandemic restrictions.
The House of Commons voted on measures that go into effect this week, ordering the wearing of masks in most indoor environments in England, changing the rules for self-isolation and requiring the most controversial proof of vaccination or a test coronavirus negative to enter nightclubs and large crowded events.
It all passed comfortably thanks to support from opposition parties, but 97 Tories voted against the nightclub rules, according to a House of Commons tally by far Johnson’s biggest rebellion in PM. It happened despite Johnson pleading with Tory lawmakers to back the measures in a private meeting just before the vote.
Lawmaker Charles Walker, one of the rebels, called the Conservative Party’s vote a cry of pain that the Prime Minister must heed.
Vaccine passes have become commonplace in many European countries, but the Johnsons government has resisted their introduction in England, although the governments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which have established their own health rules, have done so.
The UK government maintains that the highly transmissible omicron strain has changed the argument, and COVID passes for some sites are now a smart move, alongside booster vaccinations for all adults.
Omicron is a serious threat, Health Secretary Sajid Javid told lawmakers, saying the strain is already infecting 200,000 people a day in the UK.
He said the nightclub rule was not a vaccine passport because people could also use a negative virus test to enter the premises.
However, many conservative lawmakers argued that the new requirements were economically damaging and restricted individual freedoms.
Former government minister Andrea Leadsom called regulation a slippery slope. Conservative lawmaker Greg Smith argued that successful vaccines and mandatory vaccinations for health workers, another government policy, marked a fundamental shift in the relationship between citizen and state, and one that should be resisted.
Other conservatives have argued that vaccine passes will not slow the spread of the virus, as omicron appears to be more resistant to vaccines, while some accused the government of exaggerating the threat of the new variant.
The opposition Labor Party, meanwhile, backed the rules. Occupational health spokesperson West Streeting said it was a necessary response to the omicron threat.
We cannot be sure how serious the omicron variant is, but we can be sure it is spreading and spreading rapidly, he said. “When people come up with the story of the boy who cried wolf, the warnings that came before but never materialized, people should remember that in the end there was a wolf.
As if to highlight the rapid spread of omicrons, a handful of lawmakers missed the vote because they have COVID-19 and are in quarantine.
The rebellion was a sign of growing discontent with Johnson in the Tory ranks. The party chose him to be leader in 2019 because he had promised to bring Brexit to fruition after a three-year standoff over Britain’s departure from the European Union under Prime Minister Theresa May. The same promise helped Johnson win the December 2019 election with an 80-seat majority in the House of Commons, the largest for a Tory leader since Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s.
Since then, the pandemic and a series of scandals have eroded support for Johnson and his government. Johnson’s initial reluctance to impose a nationwide lockdown in early 2020 helped give the UK the highest coronavirus death toll in Europe outside of Russia, with more than 146,000 deaths .
A successful vaccination program has helped Johnson regain some of his authority, but his government has faced damaging claims it flouted the coronavirus rules it imposed on everyone, including claims according to which staff at the Johnsons 10 Downing St. office held Christmas parties in breach of the lockdown last year. Johnson has ordered an investigation, but insists he hasn’t personally broken any rules.
The government also faced cronyism charges when it tried to block the suspension of a Conservative lawmaker found guilty of breaking lobbying rules by defending the interests of two companies that paid it. The government changed course after an outcry and lawmaker Owen Paterson resigned.
A special election Thursday to replace Paterson could make Johnson’s problems worse. Polls suggest opposition Liberal Democrats could replace Tories. Nationally, the Labor Party has opened up a lead in opinion polls.
With a national election not scheduled until 2024, much of the danger for Johnson comes from his own party. Conservatives have a long history of dropping leaders when they become unpopular.
Obviously he’s in trouble, said Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University in London. The question is whether this problem is terminal or not.
“I doubt he’s in immediate danger, he’ll still be here by Christmas. But I think the New Year will be an interesting few months.
