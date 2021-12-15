PM Modi meets BJP CMs as part of governance campaign | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged chief ministers of 12 states led by the Bharatiya Janata party to focus on developing and delivering social protection programs on the last mile, marking a major development breakthrough in the months ahead of high-stakes state polls.

The meeting in Varanasi, which was also attended by chief deputy ministers from at least three states and BJP chief JP Nadda, came a day after Modi inaugurated the 700 crores from the Kashi Vishwanath corridor.

Highlighting the importance of technology in governance, Prime Minister Modi called for data-driven governance to ensure last mile delivery, speed and transparency, a press release issued by the BJP said.

He (Modi) called on every government led by the BJP to carve out a niche in one or another area of ​​governance. He urged governments to give the highest priority to comfort of life, the statement added.

The meeting brought together the principal ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, l ‘Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The Deputy CMs of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and the Deputy CMs of Nagaland also participated in the event.

Prime Minister Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached the Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) auditorium for the meeting in the same vehicle from the Bareka guesthouse. Nadda welcomed the PM on site.

Modi asked all CMs to inform people about the various social protection and development programs implemented by the government. In a democracy, people are everything. In such a situation, it is very important to look after the public interest. There should be no laxity in the implementation of development programs, the prime minister said, according to senior BJP leaders who requested anonymity.

The meeting took place on the second day of the Prime Minister’s visit to his parliamentary constituency and hours after Modi and Adityanath carried out a surprise midnight inspection of several development projects, including the temple hallway and the city train station. .

Inspection of the main development works in Kashi. We are striving to create the best possible infrastructure for this sacred city, Modi tweeted at 12:52 a.m. on Tuesday.

The BJP faces high-stakes elections in five states early next year and hopes to return to power in Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous and politically crucial state.

On Monday, Modi opened the mega redevelopment project comprising 24 buildings over 550,000 square feet, which aims to rejuvenate the centuries-old Kashi Vishwanath temple complex.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the prime minister reaffirmed the principle of minimum government, maximum governance, and urged states to scrap laws that have become archaic and reduce compliance burdens.

The Prime Minister asked the chief ministers to ensure the 100% implementation of development programs in their respective states. All the benefits of the diets should go to the people. Work on it and secure it, he added, according to BJP leaders present at the meeting.

In her opening remarks, Nadda praised Modis’ success during his two-decade tenure, first as chief minister of Gujarat and then as prime minister. He also said that BJP and good governance were synonymous.

Earlier today, the prime minister held a meeting with officials from the Varanasi unit of the BJP and called on party lawmakers to keep in touch with the people.

Modi called on BJP leaders to educate people about state and central government welfare programs by holding meetings on street corners in villages, towns, towns and settlements.

During the meetings, talk about the vision of the government of Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas (inclusive development for all), he said.