Liz Cheney reads text messages from Trump Jr. and Fox News hosts regarding the January 6 attack on Capitol Hill





While the House Committee Panel, which was formed to investigate the attack on Congress on January 6, voted on whether to return former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to Congress for contempt, the Representative Liz Cheney, chair of the committee, read the text of messages from various Fox News hosts, as well as Donald Trump Jr., which were sent to Meadows.

The messages in question were sent to Meadows as the attack on the Capitol continued, and they featured various Republican leaders begging the former president to do something, or even just say something, as the attack unfolded. continued.

“These texts leave no doubt that the White House knew exactly what was going on here on Capitol Hill,” Cheney said. “Members of Congress, the press and others wrote to Mark Meadows as the attack was in progress.”

Cheney then read a series of text messages that were sent to Meadows.

A message Mr. Meadows received said “We are under siege here on Capitol Hill”. Another: “They violated the Capitol. And a third: “Mark, the protesters are literally storming the capital, smashing the windows on the doors, rushing in. Is Trump going to say something?”

Cheney read even more texts, some from people inside the Capitol, and they show just how tense and frightening this situation was.

A fourth: “There is an arm wrestling at the door of the Chamber of the Chamber. And another, from someone inside the Capitol: We are all helpless. ‘

Cheney said several texts, some even from former President Trump’s own officials, urged Meadows and Trump to take immediate action.

“Potus must come out firmly and tell the protesters to disperse. Someone is going to be killed. And another: ‘Mark, he has to stop this now.’ A third: “TELL THEM TO GIVE HOME”. A fourth: “Potus must calm this shit. “

Cheney went on to say, “Indeed, according to records, several Fox News hosts knew the president had to act immediately. They texted Mr. Meadows and he returned those texts.”

“Mark, the president has to tell the people of the capital to go home. It hurts us all. He destroys his legacy, ”wrote Laura Ingram.

“Please put it on TV. Destroy everything you’ve accomplished, ”Brian Kilmeade wrote.

“Can he make a statement?” Ask people to leave the Capitol, ”urged Sean Hannity.

Cheney even read a text message sent to Meadows by one of former President Trump’s own sons.

“He needs to condemn this shit ASAP. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough, ”wrote Donald Trump Jr.

Cheney then read Meadows’ response.

I push hard. I agree.

“Yet President Trump did not act immediately,” Cheney said. “Donald Trump Jr. has texted over and over again urging the president to act.”

We need an oval office address. He has to lead now. He went too far and got out of hand.

But, Cheney said, the hours passed and Trump continued to do nothing.

“These non-privileged texts are further proof of President Trump’s supreme dereliction of duty during those 187 minutes,” Cheney said. “And Mr. Meadows’ testimony will focus on another key question before this committee: Did Donald Trump, by action or inaction, corruptly seek to obstruct or obstruct the official procedures of Congress for counting electoral votes? ? “

Cheney said Mark Meadows’ testimony is absolutely necessary to inform any legislative judgment.

