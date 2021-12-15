Boris Johnson live news: PM warned of leadership challenge and No 10 on staff told to step out back after Christmas quiz





Boris Johnsons Covid Plan B measures approved by Commons despite major rebellion by Tory MPs Boris Johnson has been warned that a leadership challenge is on the cards in the New Year after 99 Tory MPs challenged him over Plan B Covid restrictions in the biggest rebellion of his tenure as prime minister. The PM was forced to rely on votes from Labor MPs to secure Commons approval for the introduction of Covid passes to nightclubs and sports and entertainment venues, which come into effect Wednesday in England. Meanwhile, it was alleged that staff at Number 10 who stayed in Downing Street to take a Christmas quiz were asked to come out in the back. the Daily Mirror reported that the December 15 quiz that the Prime Minister helped organize took place virtually, but with many participants from the office. Key points Show last update



1639562671 Relax immigration rules for social workers, advisers urge government Immigration rules on social worker jobs should be relaxed immediately to alleviate the serious and growing difficulties the sector faces in recruiting and retaining, government advisers said. In its annual report, the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC), which informs the government on immigration, advised that jobs be eligible for the health and care visa and placed on the Shortage Professions List (SOL) . The SOL is designed to help migrants obtain work visas to take up jobs where there are shortages. The recommendation was triggered by the preliminary findings of an independent MAC review of the effect of ending freedom of movement after Brexit on the welfare sector and its workers. Matt MathersDecember 15, 2021 10:04 AM 1639560876 Shadow minister resigns in protest against Labor support for mandatory jabs for health workers Shadow Minister Rachael Maskell has resigned from the Labor podium after rebelling against the party whip to vote against mandatory vaccinations for NHS staff, a measure which was passed by MPs last night. Ms Maskell, who served as shadow minister for digital, culture, media and sports under Sir Keir Starmer, was among 22 Labor MPs, including former shadow chancellor John McDonnell, to vote against the proposals. Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, confirmed to BBC Newsnight that she had resigned because she felt it was important to take the position, adding: I don’t agree with the way she voted but I have her respect and I respect the choice she made. < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (PENNSYLVANIA) During last night’s debate, Ms Maskell expressed serious concerns about the principle of compulsory vaccination, adding that it has the opposite effect for which it is intended and is therefore wrong. We know the Prime Minister is allowing people to go to pubs and clubs without masks, while firing NHS staff wearing full PPE and testing, she said. I want all NHS and caregivers to receive vaccination advice and education from a qualified practitioner with the right skills so concerns can be explored. Matt MathersDecember 15, 2021 9:34 AM 1639559419 Tory rebel: I firmly believe that there is no bad law in the books One of 99 Tory rebels who voted against the government on vaccine passports last night explained why he challenged party whips. Stephen Hammond, Tory MP for Wimbledon, Raynes Park, Morden and Motspur Park, said the legislation was poorly drafted, partly contradictory and made no sense. I firmly believe that there is no bad law in the law books, he said of the new public health measures, aimed at slowing the spread of omicron. But he says there is no evidence to show that vaccines are successful in reducing transmission of the most infectious strain. More comments from Hammond below: Matt MathersDecember 15, 2021 9:10 AM 1639558098 Grant Shapps Condemns Shaun Bailey’s No.10 Christmas Party Team Photo Transport Secretary Grant Shapps condemned scenes of the Conservative London mayoral candidate partying with staff last Christmas in violation of coronavirus guidelines at the time. On Tuesday evening, a photograph appeared in the Daily Mirror of a previously reported party organized by Shaun Bailey’s campaign team at Conservative headquarters in December of last year. Mr Shapps said the scene was absolutely unacceptable. He told BBC Radio 4 Today program: “It is unacceptable that people break the rules. This was not authorized by the Conservative Party. “These conservatives who were detached from the party have already been disciplined and all other measures that need to be taken will be taken.” Chiara GiordanoDecember 15, 2021 8:48 AM 1639557309 Government accused of looking away as inflation continues to rise The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the consumer price index (CPI) inflation rate rose from 4.2% in October to 5.1% in November – the highest since September 2011 and a bigger jump than expected. Shadow Chief Secretary of the Treasury Pat McFadden said: “These numbers are a stark illustration of the cost of living crisis facing families this Christmas. “Since the energy price cap on the rise, soaring food prices and fuel prices hitting new highs – the list of price cuts as inflation continues to rise grows longer and even. “Instead of taking action, the government is looking the other way, blaming ‘global problems’ as it traps us in a cycle of high taxes and low growth.” Chiara GiordanoDecember 15, 2021 8:35 AM 1639556745 Grant Shapps denies PM’s authority undermined by Tory revolt Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has denied Boris Johnson’s authority was undermined by the Tories’ revolt against Covid passes. Mr Shapps told LBC: “In terms of authority I saw the Prime Minister on Sunday night asking the country for the recall and yesterday I walked past huge queues around the block of people responding to the Prime Minister’s call. “Having been the person who first put this country ahead of all other major economies and now a booster ahead of all other countries, this personally comes under the authority of the Prime Minister.” Chiara GiordanoDecember 15, 2021 8:25 AM 1639555809 Parliament to be recalled at Christmas if further Covid restrictions are needed, Shapps says Parliament will be reminded if further Covid restrictions are needed during the holidays, Grant Shapps confirmed. However, the transport secretary told BBC Breakfast he hopes the Plan B measures, which MPs approved last night, will move us into the new year. Our political correspondent Ashley cowburn has more on this breaking story: Chiara GiordanoDecember 15, 2021 8:10 AM 1639555541 No staff said to go out to the back after the Downing Street quiz, report says None of the staff who stayed in Downing Street to take a Christmas quiz were asked to come out in the back, it has been claimed. the Daily Mirror reported that the December 15 quiz that the Prime Minister helped organize was held virtually, but with the participation of many members of the office. Chiara GiordanoDecember 15, 2021 8:05 AM 1639554832 Boris Johnson warned of leadership challenge on the cards after massive Tories rebellion Boris Johnson has been warned that a leadership challenge is on the cards for the New Year after 99 Tory MPs challenged him over Plan B Covid restrictions in his biggest rebellion as prime minister. The PM was forced to rely on votes from Labor MPs to gain Commons approval for the introduction of Covid passes to nightclubs and sports and entertainment venues, which goes into effect today in England. Our political editor Andrew Woodcock and political correspondent Ashley cowburn have the whole story: Chiara GiordanoDecember 15, 2021 7:53 AM 1639554745 Hello and welcome to The independents live on UK politics. Well bring you the latest updates from Westminster and beyond. Chiara GiordanoDecember 15, 2021 7:52 AM

