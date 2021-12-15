Prime Minister Imran Khan makes 2021 Most Admired list





Prime Minister Imran Khan and education activist Malala Yousafzain are on the 2021 Most Admired List. Prime Minister Imran Khan made a comeback to the list after 2019. Malala Yousafzai and Imran Khan were together in the same list by YouGov survey in 2019 and 2018.

This year, the study interviewed more than 42,000 people in 38 countries. The results are calculated from the answers to two questions – whether a respondent admires the character at all and then whether it is the character that the respondents admire the most. Malala Yousafzai seems to have improved her ranking in the list.

A few days ago, Malala Yousafzai was also on the BBC’s 100 Women List in 2021. Regarding Malala Yousafzai, the BBC said, her activism began with blogging for the BBC on life under the Taliban in the United States. Pakistan and the ban on girls going to school. In October 2012, an armed man boarded his bus to find him and shot him in the head.

The BBC also spoke about its charity, Malala Fund. The outlet said Malala continued to work as the co-founder of the Malala Fund, aiming to build a world where every girl can learn and lead without fear.

Pakistani Prime Minister #ImranKhan and the youngest #MalalaYousafzai award winner were among the most admired people list in 2021. #BarackObama retained his position as the world's most admired man in the international YouGovs survey this year.

– TheCivilEyes (@TheCivilEyes) December 15, 2021

PM Khan to receive International Sports Personality Award

Prime Minister Imran Khan will receive the International Sports Personality Award at the Dubai Expo on January 9, 2022. He will receive this honor in recognition of his service and efforts in the field of sport.

He won the Muhammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award for leading his team to victory in the 1992 Cricket World Cup. Khan’s name was announced at an event at Deep Dive Dubai.

Imran Khan continues to win international accolades for his heroic victory and leadership of Pakistan’s cricket team at the 1992 World Cup.

