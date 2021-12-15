PM Modi defeats Putin, Biden and Imran Khan in probe





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has passed many heavyweights and world celebrities to retain his eighth place among YouGov’s World’s Most Admired Men for 2021. According to the international survey, the Indian Prime Minister is the eighth most admired man of the planet and ranks ahead of major world leaders. like US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chinese business tycoon Jack Ma and Pope Francis, among others.

World’s Most Admired Men 2021 YouGov List

For the second year in a row, former US President Barack Obama retained first place on the list of the world’s most admired men. Obama had passed the top spot of US business mogul Bill Gates in 2020, who has held the top spot on numerous occasions. However, the Microsoft co-founder has now slipped to second, followed by Chinese President Xi Jinping to third. Other key names on the list include footballer Christiano Ronaldo, star actor Jackie Chan, business mogul and tech genius Elon Musk, football sensation Lionel Messi in the top 10 remaining.

According to YouGov, they polled more than 42,000 people in 38 different countries and territories to compile the list for 2021. Additionally, the poll was conducted online in countries that make up more than seven-tenths of the world’s population.

Most Admired Men in the World 2021 (11-20)

11. Warren Buffett 12. Sachin Tendulkar 13. Donald Trump 14. Shahrukh Khan 15. Amitabh Bachchan 16. Pope Francis 17. Imran Khan 18. Virat Kohli 19. Andy Lau 20. Joe Biden https://t.co/oBV8X1gh6E pic .twitter.com / APcMTylDst

YouGov (@YouGov) December 14, 2021 Global Leader Approval Tracker

In November, Prime Minister Modi led the “Global Leader Approval Tracker” published by the American research firm Morning Consult, with the highest percentage of ratings. According to data released by the company, Narendra Modi was ranked as the world’s most trusted leader with a score of 70%, closely followed by Mexican President Lpez Obrador with 66% and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi with 58%. .

