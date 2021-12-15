Jokowi: prepare a digital ecosystem strategy, don’t let others take it





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) stressed the importance of preparing a strategy to seize opportunities amid progress digital the world through a digital ecosystem. This was expressed by the President during his speech at the inauguration of the Digital Generation Acceleration Movement held at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC), Jakarta, Wednesday (12/15/2021 ). “The market potential is huge, don’t take someone else later. We currently have 2,319 startups, more and more every day, more and more we have 1 decacorne, we have 7 unicorns, and a lot. will continue to be pushed to be unicorns and decacorns, ”Jokowi said in an online show. The head of state said that everyone must be ready to face digital progress in the world. He said people’s activities have gone completely digital because of the pandemic. ‘We see logistics, logistics increased by 60% due to the use of delivery, online grocery shopping, so that it increased by 60%, digital consumers also increased by 10, 2% are new consumers, additional new consumers are 10.2%, electronic money transactions are up 55%.% In October 2021. Everything rises, rises, rises, rises “, a-t -he declares. In addition, the former mayor of Solo stressed that Indonesia needs to prepare a strategy to be able to catch up with other countries, one of which is to create digital talent. The President also asked all large companies to support the young generation to develop their skills in the digital world. “I ask all technology companies, all large companies to be busy with internships for our students, our children so that everything changes as quickly as possible, the digital mindset exists, digital skills exist, for that a digital culture is forming in our country, ”says Jokowi. He said that the digital economy will thrive when the digital community ecosystem is formed. The digital ecosystem must be supported by infrastructure readiness, digital talent, digital governance and digital regulation. “I ordered the Minister of Communication and Information to build digital infrastructure as soon as possible, we will pursue it. Because it’s a chase, once we can’t go, we’ll go further even if there are opportunities and opportunities, ”he explained. The president believes that the collaboration initiated by the Ministry of Public Enterprises via the financing of the Red and White Fund, Narrative via the Indonesian Digital Tribe and the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology via microcredits can accelerate the development of the digital ecosystem. Watch the selected videos below: Discover other news on the subject of this article, here: Jokowi digital quality content

