Xi and Putin organize virtual summit

Here is today Foreign police in short: Chinese president Xi jinping and russian president Vladimir Poutine hold virtual interviews, US Secretary of State Antoine Blink visits Malaysia, and EU leaders welcome their eastern neighbors to the Eastern Partnership summit. If you would like to receive Morning Brief in your inbox every day of the week, please sign uphere. Putin and Xi hold virtual summit Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin held virtual talks today as the two leaders come under pressure from the West on different fronts. Today’s meeting is expected to be quite long according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, as the two leaders cover talks on energy, high-tech cooperation, joint investments and the trade, said Peskov. Geopolitics should also be high on the agenda, with Peskov to suggest that Xi and Putin would also address the very aggressive rhetoric from NATO and the United States alluding to the tensions over Ukraine. Both leaders have been the target of Western opprobrium in recent weeks, with NATO leaders continuing to fight rhetorically with Putin over a Russian military build-up seen as a threat to Ukraine. non-NATO member and as Western leaders join a US-led diplomatic boycott. Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics amid concerns over human rights violations against China’s Uyghur minority. There won’t need a lot of small talk before today’s summit, the two have met more than 30 times since Xi rose to his country’s top office with the Chinese leader describing Putin as his best friend in 2019. These deep ties are also beginning to bear fruit in the military arena. At the end of November, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Choïgou and his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe signed a roadmap improve military relations when they decided to increase joint military exercises and patrols. However, their geographic proximity is likely to be an obstacle to any long-term alliance, as the two countries vie for influence in the Central Asian contest that, so far, Moscow is winning. What followed today

Flashing in Malaysia. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Malaysia today for a two-day visit as part of the second leg of his tour of Southeast Asia. The secretary is expected to meet with Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullahas as well as Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob. Blinkens’ visit comes after describing the five central elements the Biden administration’s Indo-Pacific strategy in a speech in Jakarta on Tuesday. EU Eastern Partnership Summit. The European Union is today welcoming the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine to Brussels for the sixth Eastern Partnership summit, the first in four years. Belarus, a traditional member of the partnership, has suspended its involvement in escalating disputes with the bloc. EU to announce investment plan worth more than $ 2.5 billion for the benefit of partner states. Links between the United States and the United Arab Emirates. The United Arab Emirates have threatened to to suspend a $ 23 billion arms deal with the United States amid apparent disagreements between the two sides over access to technology and the use of Chinese firm Huawei’s equipment in the communications infrastructure of United Arab Emirates. The two countries are currently in negotiations for the Gulf state to acquire 50 F-35 advanced fighter jets as well as drones and other ammunition. An American official, addressing the the Wall Street newspaper, said the issue was unlikely to derail the sale: This kind of back-and-forth is not unusual for large arms sales and we hope we can fix these issues. Food crisis in Afghanistan. The food crisis in Afghanistan is worsening rapidly, the UN World Food Program warned Tuesday as he released survey estimates showing 98% of Afghans were not eating enough food, with WFP spokesman Tomson Piri blaming economic collapse, drought and years of conflict to be at the origin of disastrous circumstances. The agency plans to increase its food aid from 15 million in 2021 to 23 million people, or nearly 80 percent of the Afghan population, by 2022. Belarusian opposition. The European Union has threatened with new sanctions against Belarus after a court on Tuesday sentenced opposition leader Sergei Tikhanovsky to 18 years in prison, finding him guilty of inciting social hatred and inciting mass unrest. Tikhanovsky was arrested by Belarusian authorities ahead of the August 2020 presidential election. His wife, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, led the Belarusian opposition movement in his place, launching a global campaign to challenge President Alexander Lukashenko. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has yet to hear a shock on the night as he begins his life at his official residence, a house shunned by the last two Japanese rulers and which has gained a reputation as be haunted. Rumors stem from a 1936 coup attempt, known as the February 26 Incident, with supporters alleging that those killed in the upheaval are still walking the hallways of houses. The belief is sufficiently persistent that a Shinto priest has conducted a exorcism during renovations in 2005. Perhaps it worked, as Kishida did not report any adverse effects on Monday following her move from parliamentarians’ accommodation to the Prime Minister’s residence. I slept well, Kishida noted. As for ghosts? So far, I haven’t seen any.

