Covid is approved by Parliament as Boris Johnson suffers huge Tory revolt





Plan B measures were passed by the Commons thanks to Labor backing, but the PM’s attempts to quell a rebellion from his own back benches failed as large numbers of his MPs defied the whip to vote against him on the issue of laissez-passer – also known as vaccine passports. The rebellion was such that Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, treasurer of the influential 1922 committee, said a leadership challenge next year must be on the cards if the Prime Minister did not change his approach. Other measures under the government’s plan B have also authorized the Commons, in particular to abandon the obligation to isolate and do instead daily Covid tests for fully vaccinated people who are in contact with a Covid case positive. MPs also approved mandatory vaccinations for the NHS and social service staff by April 2022 and the requirement to wear face coverings in more indoor spaces in England – including museums and galleries. READ MORE While some Tories voted against other measures, the Covid pass vote saw the biggest rebellion and will be seen as a blow to Mr Johnson’s authority after a tough week for the PM . Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting said Mr Johnson’s authority was shattered. He told Sky News: It’s an extraordinary and extraordinary rebellion. The government has lost its majority. I think the size of this vote is a reflection of Boris Johnson’s broken authority. It is damaging public health at a critical time for our country. I think he must be wondering if he is the right man to lead our country through the next phase of the pandemic. Previously, Mr Johnson had approached the 1922 committee to try to convince them to support his plans. And he had spoken individually to those who had publicly stated that they would oppose the measure earlier today. Some seemed convinced after the meeting, but in the end 126 MPs voted against the use of passes in nightclubs and large venues. There was some confusion over the final numbers, with some rebels claiming there were more than 100 in their ranks, but at least 96 Tory MPs voted against the regulation of Covid passes for England. Two Conservative MPs also acted as scrutineers for the nays. 369 MPs backed the decision, giving a majority of 243. Sir Geoffrey said he was very surprised at the scale of the rebellion, adding that it showed a fairly significant division within the party. He said the prime minister had to realize he needed to consult with MPs before bringing any action to the House of Commons, and some party members would now think it was time for a change. He said: I think now prime ministers really have to think very carefully about how he’s going to reset his performance, to truly govern with a united party, because we will know what happens to the disunited parties. He added: He has realized that he has to consult his party properly before presenting these kinds of measures in the Commons. Asked if there is now the prospect of a leadership challenge in the New Year if the Prime Minister does not change his approach, Sir Geoffrey said: I think it has to be on the cards . He must realize that he must change. Before Tuesday, the biggest rebellion Mr Johnson has faced took place in December 2020, against the tightening of Covid-19 level restrictions in England. Then a total of 55 Conservative MPs voted against the government. This includes the two deputies who acted as scrutineers for the no.

