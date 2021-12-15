Jokowi predicts Indonesian digital market potential of IDR 2,093 billion in 2025





JAKARTA, investor.id – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that the digital market in Indonesia has huge potential. He predicts that by 2025, the potential of the country’s digital market will increase to reach $ 146 billion. Or if equated to the exchange rate of Rp14,337 per US dollar, the amount will reach Rp 2,093 billion. “We have a very large and growing digital market potential,” Jokowi said during a speech at the launch of the digital generation acceleration movement at the Jakarta Convention Center, Jakarta, Wednesday (12/15/2021 ). Jokowi then presented data on the potential of the digital market over the past three years. As in 2019, the digital potential reached 40 billion dollars. This number will increase in 2020 to reach US $ 47 billion and rise again in 2021 to reach US $ 70 billion. “(Year) 2021 will grow by 49% to reach US $ 70 billion and it is estimated that by 2025 it will be US $ 146 billion. It’s very big, ”Jokowi said. President Joko Widodo on the digital generation. Source: BSTV The growing potential of the digital market every year, according to Jokowi, is due to the Covid-19 pandemic. So people’s activities inevitably have to reduce physical transactions to move to digital transactions. “It has accelerated because of the pandemic. So the growth of our digital market is accelerated due to the pandemic,” Jokowi said. Obviously, Jokowi continues, logistics increased by 60% due to the large number of uses delivery and e-grocery. Then, new digital consumers also grew 10.2%. “This is the new consumer, the addition of new consumers is 10.2%,” Jokowi said. Then, Jokowi said, the deal electronic money increased by 55% in October 2021. Compared to last year’s transactions during the same period, transactions electronic money this year increased by 31%. “Everything goes up, goes up, goes up. What I want to convey is that the market potential is huge, don’t take someone else later, “Jokowi said. Publisher: Mount Kunjana ([email protected])

