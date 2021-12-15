PM Modi and Priyanka Chopra among the world’s most admired men and women

17 Asians, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actor Shahrukh Khan, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Lisa from K-pop group Blackpink, are among the most admired men and women, according to an international survey by YouGov. in the world in 2021.

Former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama retain their top-ranked positions in the male and female categories, respectively. Billionaire-philanthropist Bill Gates also maintained his position as second among men, followed by Chinese President Xi Jinping in third.

Meanwhile, Michelle Obama, who is now the world’s most admired woman for the third time in a row, is followed by Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie and Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom.

Read on to learn about the world’s most admired men and women from YouGov this year.

Women maintained / improved their ranking this year

According to YouGov, the ranking of the top three in the male and female categories remains unchanged from last year.

The list of most wanted women has not seen a drop in rank. Oprah Winfrey, Scarlett Johansson, Emma Watson, Taylor Swift, Angela Merkel, Malala Yousafzai and Priyanka Chopra Jonas (in that order) after Queen Elizabeth II kept her positions or improved her positions from last year.

Chopra Jonas and Yousafzai recorded the highest jump in the standings, climbing five places each.

New names include US Vice President Kamala Harris, Lisa from K-pop girl group Blackpink and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, while Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Chinese actresses Liu Yifei and Yang Mi are back on the list.

Lots of changes in the men’s roster

Among the most prominent names on the men’s roster was Cristiano Ronaldo, who jumped two places to reach fourth place. The Portuguese footballer has enjoyed a stellar 2020-21 season and made headlines with his return to Manchester United earlier this year.

While actor Jackie Chan retained his position in fifth place, there were several ups and downs in the ranks that followed.

Billionaire Elon Musk, footballer Lionel Messi and Russian President Vladimir Putin saw their rankings improve to reach sixth, seventh and ninth places respectively. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi dropped four places to place eighth and Alibaba founder Jack Ma finished tenth, dropping three places from last year.

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, actor Andy Lau and US President Joe Biden were among the new male entrants to YouGovs’ Worlds Most Admired list in 2021, while businessman Warren Buffett and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan returned to the top 20 this year.

More than 42,000 people in 38 countries and territories participated in YouGov’s survey for the list.

Asians among the world’s most admired men YouGovs in 2021

# 3 Xi Jinping

# 5 Jackie Chan

# 8 Narendra Modi

# 10 Jack Ma

# 12 Sachin Tendulkar

# 14 Shahrukh Khan

# 15 Amitabh Bachchan

# 17 Imran Khan

# 18 Virat Kohli

# 19 Andy Lau

Asians among the world’s most admired women YouGov in 2021

# 9 Malala Yousafzai

# 10 Priyanka Chopra Jonas

# 13 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

# 14 Sudha Murty

# 17 Lisa

# 18 Liu Yifei

# 19 Yang Mi

View the full list here.

Heroes and Featured Images: BJP / @ BJP4India / Twitter