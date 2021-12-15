Boris Johnson to face MPs over massive revolt against Covid-19 plans

UK PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson will face Parliament following a massive revolt against his Covid-19 plans which has left questions over his authority.

Johnson is under intense pressure after 100 backbenchers challenged him on the issue that has come to define his leadership in the response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ahead of the North Shropshire by-election tomorrow, which will be seen as another test of his leadership, Johnson is hoping for visible support from Tory MPs in the final Q&A session of the year.

The scale of the largest rebellion suffered by Johnson surprised the Tory leadership and followed a personal appeal by the Prime Minister to his MPs in a meeting just an hour before the vote.

Almost a third of his MPs voted against the introduction of mandatory Covid passes in nightclubs and large venues, with many saying they were unhappy with the way Johnson was running the country and his party.

The unrest on the Tory benches could also make it more politically difficult for the UK government to introduce new restrictions in England if the Omicron coronavirus wave proves as dangerous as Johnsons science advisers fear.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said he believed no further action would be needed before Christmas.

The Commons rises tomorrow for the Christmas recess, but Shapps has said Parliament will be recalled if it is decided that further restrictions are needed.

We have now put in place the measures that we believe will move us into the New Year, Shapps told BBC Breakfast.

If we had to do anything else, Parliament would also be called back to vote on it, so it won’t just be an automated thing.

He insisted Johnson’s authority was not damaged despite the uprising, which saw MPs ranging from former veteran Cabinet ministers to newly elected Louie French defy the whip.

Shapps told LBC: In terms of authority I saw the PM on Sunday night asking the country to get the recall shot and yesterday I walked past huge queues around the block of people responding to the Prime Minister’s call.

But in parliament, 126 MPs voted against regulations to publicize Covid passes by critics as vaccine passports, though it also allowed for a mandatory test result to be included at nightclubs and the like. large venues, with fines for establishments that refused or those that falsified documentation.

That included 98 Tories, according to Parliament’s split list, but rebel leader Steve Baker said he believed another Tory defied the whip, as well as two scrutineers for no.

Former chief whip Mark Harper, head of the Covid Recovery Group of Tories skeptical of the restrictions, told BBC Radio 4s Today Johnson should act differently now.

Instead of the Prime Minister giving a late night speech on Sunday and scaring many people away, it would have been better to come to the House of Commons on Monday to detail the advice he received, the things he received. thinks it should happen as a result, and allow members to ask questions and then for him to answer.

So what I call it is changing the way it operates.

The measures have always passed comfortably, with Labor supporting the government in the vote.

But Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said: Boris Johnson is too weak to lead. The public is safer thanks to Labor putting the health of people before party politics.

The Prime Minister must take a long and serious look at himself and ask himself if he has the power to lead this country through the pandemic.

The message from the Tory MPs comes as many remain angry at the revelations of alleged parties and rallies held in Downing Street and elsewhere during the lockdown restrictions, as well as the lingering resentment over the governments’ handling of the line standards involving former minister Owen Paterson who led tomorrow’s by-elections.

Last night, a photograph appeared in the Daily Mirror of a previously reported party organized by the campaign team for mayoral candidate Shaun Baileys on December 14 of last year.

Bailey resigned as head of the London Assemblies Police and Crime Committee before the photo was released.

Shapps told Today that this scene is absolutely unacceptable and that it was not authorized by the Conservative Party.

The Mirror also reported that No 10 staff who stayed in Downing Street to take a Christmas quiz on December 15 were asked to step out in the back after the event.

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case has been tasked with investigating and may report as early as this week.

A UK government spokesperson said: As a review is underway, it would be inappropriate to comment while it is underway.

But the Liberal Democrats, who now say they are neck and neck with the Tories in the North Shropshire poll, said the various scandals would hit the party which previously enjoyed a majority of nearly 23,000 at the polls.