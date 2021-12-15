Chinese Xi, Russian Putin discuss geopolitics in video call





Russian President Vladimir Putin sits in his office at the Novo-Ogaryovo Residence during a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping (on the video screen) via a video call. Mikhail Metzel | TASS | Getty Images BEIJING Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin held their second dedicated video call of the year on Wednesday, as the international community grew worried about tensions on the Russian-Ukrainian border. Putin won Xi’s backing for his efforts to secure binding security guarantees for Russia from the West, a Kremlin official said, according to Reuters. Russia wants the United States and NATO to ensure that the military alliance does not expand further east or deploy weapons systems in Ukraine and other countries bordering Russia. Putin also called Xi his “dear friend” and said relations between the two countries had reached “an unprecedented level” according to a report of the opening remarks of the appeal of the Russian state news agency TASS. The two leaders’ video call lasted just over an hour, from 4:07 p.m. to 5:21 p.m. Beijing time, according to Chinese state media. Few other details of the call were available Wednesday evening Beijing time. Xi and Putin last met end of June, also via a video link. Earlier this year, the two executives met via video at a ceremony to launch a nuclear reactor project. Putin and Xi also spoke by phone in August after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan as the United States withdrew its troops. Ahead of the virtual meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the two leaders would discuss tensions in Europe and called the two countries “allies”. according to Reuters. “We are seeing very, very aggressive rhetoric on the NATO and US side, and that requires a discussion between us and the Chinese,” the spokesperson said, according to the Reuters report. Members of NATO, a powerful military alliance, pledged in June to deal with threats from China in addition to Russia. In a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden last week, Putin said Washington should not allow Ukraine to join NATO in exchange for assurances that Russian troops would not carry out an attack. Biden said Washington would not accept such a request. An attack on a NATO member is considered an attack on all member countries. Ukraine has wanted to join the alliance since 2002, but Russia opposed it on the grounds that such a move would constitute a direct threat to its borders. Beijing’s position on Ukraine is less clear. Xi spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in July, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China. Learn more about China from CNBC Pro G-7 leaders issued a statement on Sunday condemning “Russia’s military build-up and aggressive rhetoric towards Ukraine”. The United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom are part of the bloc of major economies. China is not part of the G-7. The country shares a long border with Russia, and much of their bilateral relations have focused on trade, particularly in energy. This year, China bought significant amounts of coal and other fuels from its northern neighbor to help alleviate a coal shortage. Xi said on Wednesday he was looking forward to seeing Putin at the Beijing Olympics and opening a new chapter in Sino-Russian relations after Covid, according to Chinese state media. The Games are scheduled to begin in early February and Biden has announced a diplomatic boycott, although athletes can still attend. CNBC Abigail Ng contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/12/15/chinas-xi-and-russias-putin-talk-geopolitics-in-video-call.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos