President Joko Widodo appreciates the food sector of the Ministry of Agriculture





Liputan6.com, Jakarta The General Directorate of Animal Husbandry and Animal Health plays a role in the establishment of the Zone Food sector in Temanggung and Wonosobo (Tawon) Districts, Central Java Province, providing breeding assistance for up to 5,000 breeds of ducks (alabio and mojosari) and 5,000 breeds of KUB-1 chickens to breeders of the region. This week, delivery of assistance for 5,000 chicken seeds will be completed, Livestock and Animal Health Director General Nasrullah said during the president’s visit to the region. Food sector at Embung Bansari Temanggung yesterday (12/14). Nasrullah added that the government cattle are top cattle from the Technical Service Unit (UPT) of the General Directorate of Animal Husbandry and Animal Health, namely BPTU-HPT Pelaihari for ducks and BPTU-HPT. Sembawa for KUB-1 chickens (Kampung Unggul Balitbangtan). To determine the potential beneficiaries and candidate locations (CPCL) of livestock aid, the PKH General Management always involves various parties, including local governments. This is to ensure the success of the breeding so that it can give results according to the target. There are two groups of farmers receiving aid near Emung Bansari, the others are scattered in several sub-districts around Temanggung and Wonosobo, Nasrullah continued. Nasrullah also hopes that the synergy of animal husbandry in the region food industry horticulture can provide more benefits to farmers. In addition to increased animal production, it is hoped that other livestock products can support increased production of horticultural products, for example for the use of manure. In total, there are 10 groups of breeders who will receive the help of chicken seeds and six groups of ducks, each with a total of 1000 heads. Not only chicken and duck seeds, the government is also providing a full package in the form of money to make cages, feed and medicine / vitamins and increase human resources for the breeding groups. President Joko Widodo during his visit to Embung Bansari, Temanggung Regency, appreciated what the Ministry of Agriculture had done in Food sector-her that. He hopes that peasant institutions can be further strengthened. “With strong institutions, we hope that farmers’ incomes will also increase. Thus, existing prices will not be manipulated by middlemen,” the president said in a statement. declaration-it is on the spot. Along the same lines, Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo said the Food Estate program needs to be clear, very well conceptualized, including institutions. “The grouping of farmers, agricultural companies, land companies, must be strong so that we can see in society what control looks like, how they are managed so that economies of scale can be measured”, a- he said some time ago. “Thanks to the Tawon Food Estate, we will be exporting agricultural products to the world market,” said the Minister of Agriculture. Food sector itself is a concept of food development that is carried out in an integrated manner including agriculture, plantations and even animal husbandry. Food sector This is one of the 2020-2024 National Strategic Programs (NSPs) under the administration of President Joko Widodo. As for the region Food sector The regions of Temanggung and Wonosobo visited by the entourage of the Indonesian president are predominantly horticultural regions with products of chilli, garlic, shallots and potatoes.

