Donald Trump marked his birthday by inflating the value of Trump National Golf Club Westchester by $ 45 million





A small town north of New York is now openly confirming it has received subpoenas for two separate investigations into the Trump National Golf Club Westchester, where the Trump family has aggressively fought to reduce their tax bill while demanding a considerably inflated value elsewhere.

As of 2016, the city has valued the golf club at around $ 15 million. And every year the Trump family business has tried to drastically drop in value. And yet, on White House financial reports, then-President Donald Trump said the golf club was worth over $ 50 million.

At least one of them is bogus, said John Moscow, a prominent former prosecutor who spent 33 years in the Manhattan district attorney’s office. This is a relatively clear way of proving that these people are lying to evade tax and put the tax burden on honest taxpayers.

Three different prosecutor’s offices, State AG, Manhattan DA, and now Westchester DA, all focus on similar charges. Did Trump tamper with real estate values ​​by dropping them to dodge taxes and exaggerating them to get big bank loans?

It is now clear that two of those prosecutors, New York Attorney General Letitia James and Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah, are reviewing the finances of this 18-hole golf course decked out with stone bridges and a wide cascade.

Last week, the Ossining City Clerk’s Office confirmed to the Daily Beast that it had received both subpoenas but declined to provide copies of the civil claims, citing legal limitations on sharing of documents requested by the grand juries. The Washington Post and The New York Times reported the Westchester district attorney’s investigation in October, citing anonymous sources.

But The Daily Beast has obtained copies of official complaints the Trumps Company has filed against the city in its repeated attempts to pay less taxes. For example, in 2016, the company disputed the city’s estimated value of $ 15.1 million, arguing that the actual value was actually $ 7.5 million.

When COO Brian Lynch repeated the effort the following year, he signed the papers on July 14, 2017, the same day Trump signed the official government disclosures claiming the golf course was worth in actually more than 50 million dollars. It was the president’s 71st birthday, his first since taking office.

The president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., signed the papers in 2018, this time arguing that the property’s value had lost $ 1 million. He attempted to reduce its value to $ 6.5 million, even as his father signed forms and submitted them to the Government Ethics Office stating that the golf business was still worth over $ 50 million.

The Trump company held its own on that low number of bullets in 2019 and 2020, when the Trump organization’s chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, approved the complaints. But the number remained at least nine times higher on the president’s disclosure forms.

Every year, the company complained that the estimated value exceeded the total value of the property, eventually suing the city in 2020. The company finally won its case last August, when the city gave in and a New York State judge signed a settlement. which has reduced property values ​​by millions of dollars each year.

In total, the city agreed to reduce the value of golf courses by $ 24.1 million over a six-year period, essentially wiping out at least two years of tax bills.

The 140-acre golf club with its meandering streams, carefully pruned forests and rolling hills is now expected to be valued at $ 9.5 million this year, Supreme Court Justice Bruce E. Tolbert has ruled.

Meanwhile, the local public school system, the village of Briarcliff Manor, the town of Ossining and the County of Westchester are now all on edge, owing thousands of dollars in reimbursement to the Trump family.

The Trump Organization did not respond to questions sent by email. William E. Sulzer, the lawyer who now represents the golf course, declined to comment. The lawyer who helped the company file its first challenges is unable to communicate due to health complications.

The offices of New York AG and Westchester DA have not confirmed details of the subpoenas.

Melanie Sloan, government ethics lawyer and senior advisor to independent watchdog American Oversight, said it was just another example of Trump’s tax evasion strategy that took way too long to continue.

It’s been a problem since Trump took over. As with all golf courses, he likes to value them in a way that says he’s richer than him and then value them in another way to lower his taxes, she said. The real question is, why did it take so long?

While lying to local authorities potentially exposes Trump and his family business to New York state corruption laws, inflating the value of his assets on a government disclosure form would also implicate him personally.

There will be an investigation to determine what the value really is and whether they knowingly lied about the value. If he deliberately filed false information with the EMB, it would violate the misrepresentation law, Sloan said.

Many of those at the center of the Trump empire are now fighting criminal and civil cases brought by locally elected prosecutors. Weisselberg was charged with criminal tax evasion last summer in Manhattan and is set to stand trial next year.

And although several news outlets recently reported that the Trump organization’s chief operating officer, Matthew Calamari, was no longer at risk of criminal indictment, prosecutors have yet to tell his attorney they are. had ruled out, his lawyer told The Daily Beast last week. The District of Columbia attorney general is also pursuing a civil case to prove that Trump’s three oldest children, Don Jr., Ivanka and Eric, illegally used the money donated for the presidential nomination as a slush fund. self-centered.

The Trump National Golf Club Westchester is also not the only property in the Hudson Valley in upstate New York that has caught the attention of investigators. New York AG and Manhattan DA have examined a similar tax evasion scheme as part of a failed golf course project: a 212-acre forest estate that appears to have been inflated in value to maximize a charitable tax deduction.

Despite all the talk about the potential charges, however, former prosecutors are now increasingly questioning whether these disparate law enforcement efforts will result in some sort of dismantling. Such charges would require proving that the Trump organization, at its heart, has always existed as a tax evasion and bank fraud operation.

“It appears to be a criminal enterprise that has its tentacles all over the place,” said Moscow, who was the first to use New York’s criminal enterprise laws against corporations during his decades at DA Manhattan.

