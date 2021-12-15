Julian Assange’s extradition could mean even more legal problems for Donald Trump





Former President Donald Trump already faces a future filled with legal battles in several federal, state and local jurisdictions, from Georgia to the District of Columbia to New York State and Manhattan. And, now, a British court ruling against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange could resurrect the two fundamental questions of Special Advocate Robert Muellers’ investigation: Did Trump obstruct justice and his campaign has it colluded with Russia? Assange, an Australian citizen sitting in His Majesty Belmarsh’s prison in south-east London, may hold the key that will reopen the possibility of prosecution.

A British court ruling against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange could resuscitate the two fundamental questions being investigated by Special Advocate Robert Muellers.

A UK court ruled on Friday that Assange could be extradited to the United States to face espionage charges stemming from his 2010 release of State Department and Defense Department files provided by Chelsea Manning , a former military intelligence analyst. As explained in the New York Times, the federal Assange case claims that he:

… participated in a criminal hacking plot, both offering to help Ms Manning hide her tracks on a secure computer network and engaging in a larger effort to encourage hackers to obtain secret material and send it to WikiLeaks. The other is that his solicitation and publication of information deemed secret by the government violated the espionage law.

Lawyers for Assanges will appeal the extradition decision to the UK Supreme Court, but, as The New York Times reported, the decision was a victory, at least for now, so far. The Biden administration, which continued efforts to prosecute Mr. Assange started under the Trump administration.

The charges against Assange concern whether an organization that exists primarily to solicit and disseminate illegally obtained government secrets can be considered a media organization entitled to First Amendment protections. They are not based on WikiLeaks posting hacked Democratic Party emails by the Russian government in support of Trump in the 2016 election. Even so, for his own good, Trump hopes better than the notorious hacker and leaker does. will never set foot on American soil. Because if the Justice Department plays its cards right, it can defend precisely these Russian government hacks and WikiLeaks’ dissemination of the content of those hacks by offering Assange a deal in exchange for what he knows.

This is what should worry Trump and his allies.

Mueller was not looking for the vague concept of collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia, but for provable evidence of a criminal plot with Russia to affect the election. While Mueller found out that Donald Trump Jr. and others had met Russians at Trump Tower because they believed those Russians would provide derogatory information about Hillary Clinton, he concluded that the meeting had not reached the level of an indictable conspiracy. It was also discovered that an associate and former employee of the President of the Trump campaign, Paul Manafort, was a known Russian intelligence agent who passed on internal campaign data to Russian intelligence services. While this could also have amounted to collusion, it did not reach the level of criminal conspiracy.

What did candidate Trump know about the WikiLeaksRussia connection, and when did he find out?

Assange may be able to bridge the gap between collusion and criminal conspiracy. Assange obtained the Democratic National Committee data dump of an entity long suspected of being a front for the GRU, Russia’s military intelligence service. In fact, WikiLeaks actively sought them out. Why? The Mueller team has indicted 12 GRU agents for the hack. But what did candidate Trump know about the WikiLeaksRussia connection, and when did he find out?

Trump confidants Manafort Rick Gates and Michael Cohen told Muellers investigators Roger Stone had promised Trump the WikiLeaks revelations would be damaging to Clinton. For example, Gates described a drive to LaGuardia Airport with Trump when Trump got a call from Stone. According to Gates, after that call, Trump told him that more damaging news releases would be forthcoming. If Stone, or those around him, were in criminal communication with WikiLeaks, Assange would know. He also knows how much he told Trump confidants from where he was getting the hacked DNC emails i.e. GRU. And Assange could tell if a Trump agent told him Trump knew about the Russian connection.

When it comes to obstruction, Team Mueller’s second goal, Assange can help with that as well. At his last press conference before the 2016 election, in response to a question about the DNC hack, Trump sadly said: Russia, if you listen I hope you can find the missing 30,000 emails. I think you will probably be amply rewarded by our press. Let’s see if this happens. Trump says he was joking, but Russian intelligence took him seriously. On the same day, Russian intelligence services targeted servers and domains related to Clinton and his campaign.

When questioned by Muellers investigators, Trump denied knowing anything about the RussianWikiLeaks connection. At least 30 times in response to Muellers’ questions, he said he had no recollection or did not know. But if he was lying to Mueller about his knowledge of WikiLeaks or Russia’s role in helping his campaign, then he was lying to federal agents and committing a crime. Trump’s lies have also reportedly hampered the special advocate’s investigation.

Assange might be able to help the US government in return for more lenient charges or a plea deal. Lawsuits can create strange bedfellows. A business that offers a deal to a thief who steals data, in exchange for their return on someone who tried to steal democracy, seems like a worthwhile deal.

So, DOJ, if you listen

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/opinion/julian-assange-extradition-could-mean-even-more-legal-trouble-donald-n1285880 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos