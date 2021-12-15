Explained: How has the Turkish economy gone so badly?

The signs of Turkey’s dire economy are everywhere. Long queues meander past the discount bread kiosks. The prices of medicines, milk and toilet paper are skyrocketing. Some gas stations have closed after exhausting their stock. Explosions of anger erupted in the streets.

Unemployment, the high cost of living, price increases and bills are breaking our backs, the Confederation of Progressive Trade Unions said last month.

Even before the coronavirus pandemic and supply chain bottlenecks began to wreak havoc on global economies almost two years ago, Turkey was trying to avoid a recession as it grappled with it. mountainous debt, significant losses in the value of the Turkish lira and rising inflation. But in recent weeks, this idling train wreck has accelerated with ferocious intensity. And the foot that pushes the hardest on the accelerator belongs to the country’s authoritarian president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Why is this happening now?

Turkey’s economic problems have deep roots, but the most recent crisis was caused by Erdogan’s insistence on lowering interest rates in the face of soaring inflation, precisely the tactic opposed to what economists almost universally prescribe.

Erdogan, who ruled Turkey for 18 years, has long resisted this particularly painful prescription, but his resolve to continue cutting interest rates even as the country’s inflation rate exceeds 21% appears to be pushing Turkey forward. beyond a tipping point.

A woman picks up tomatoes at a food store in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, December 2, 2021 (AP Photo / Francisco Seco, File)

Normally, investors and others look to a country’s central bank to control inflation and set interest rates. But Erdogan has repeatedly shown that if Turkish central bankers and finance ministers don’t do what he wants, he will get rid of them, having already laid off three in two years.

The value of the pound has fallen in recent weeks and hit a record low of 14.3 per dollar on Monday, down from around 7 per dollar earlier this year, pushing some businesses and households that have borrowed money from the l stranger to bankruptcy. The sharp decline in currencies means that the prices of imported products continue to rise. Shortages are common and people struggle to buy food and fuel. The youth unemployment rate is 25%. The president’s popularity is collapsing and his opponents are emboldened.

With elections coming up in 18 months, Erdogan seems convinced that his strategy will get the Turkish economy out of its woes. Most economists, however, say a crash is more likely.

When did Turkey’s economic problems start?

Erdogan’s aggressive growth strategies have already worked for him. Since he started ruling Turkey in 2003, he has undertaken expensive infrastructure projects, courted foreign investors, and encouraged businesses and consumers to take on debt. Growth has taken off.

Turkey was seen as an economic miracle in the first decade of Erdogan’s rule, said Kadri Tastan, senior researcher at the Brussels-based German Marshall Fund. Poverty was cut in half, millions of people joined the middle class, and foreign investors were eager to lend.

But Erdogan’s relentless push to develop has become unsustainable. Rather than back down, however, the dizzying borrowing continued.

The increasingly unstable economy was caught in a stalemate. High interest rates made foreign investors accept the risk and continue to lend, but they would hold back growth. Erdogan was unwilling to accept this compromise and continued to support cheap borrowing as inflation took off and the value of currencies declined.

And he insists that high interest rates cause inflation even though it’s low interest rates that put more money into circulation, encourage people to borrow and spend more, and tend to drive up prices.

Erdogan has his own economic philosophy, said Henri Barkey, a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

A man carries wares over his shoulder in a street market in Istanbul, Turkey on Monday, December 13, 2021. (AP Photo / Francisco Seco)

The economy hovered between these conflicting goals until 2018, when growing political tensions between Turkey and the United States caused the value of the lira to plummet.

The political stalemate eased, but the underlying economic problems remained. Erdogan continued to push state banks to offer cheap loans to households and businesses, and the borrowing frenzy continued. Things never really normalized, said Selva Demiralp, an economist at Istanbul Koc University.

What is Erdogan’s approach to interest rates and what do economists say about it?

By keeping interest rates low, Erdogan argues that consumers will be more willing to continue shopping and businesses will be more inclined to borrow, invest money in the economy, and hire workers.

And if the pound loses value against the dollar, he says, Turkey’s exports will simply become cheaper and foreign consumers will want to buy even more.

This is true to some extent, but it comes at a high price. Turkey is very dependent on imports like auto parts and medicines, as well as fuel and fertilizers and other raw materials. When the pound depreciates, these products cost more to buy.

At the same time, Erdogan’s contempt for mainstream economic theory frightened some foreign investors, who were eager to lend hundreds of millions of dollars to Turkish companies but are now losing faith in the currency.

And the more rates fall, the faster inflation rises. In the past year, the pound has lost over 45% of its value and the official inflation rate has passed 20%, although many analysts believe the rate on the streets is much higher.

For comparison, an inflation rate of 6.8% so far this year in the United States (the highest in almost four decades) and a rate of 4.9% in the euro area are enough to trigger the alarm.

What has been Erdogans’ response to the intensification of the crisis?

The president has doubled down on his approach, saying he will never compromise on his opposition to higher interest rates. Interest rates make the rich richer, the poor poorer, he said in a national television interview last month. We have kept our country from being crushed in this way.

The president invoked Islamic precepts against usury and called the interest charges on mother and father loans all evil, and blamed foreign interference for the price hikes. Analysts like Barkey of the Council on Foreign Relations said such comments are primarily aimed at attracting the more conservative religious segments of the country who represent the core of Erdogans support.

Turkey’s fundamental problem, Barkey argues, is that it has an overconfident ruler who has been in power for a long time. He believes in his omnipotence and he makes mistakes, said Barkey, but he’s surrounded by so many yes men that no one can challenge him.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.