Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping exchange warm words and promise never to interfere in each other’s internal affairs





Vladimir Putin spoke to Xi Jinping in a virtual meeting where he said the countries’ common border could be turned into a belt of eternal peace and good neighborliness. The video call between the two leaders took place on Wednesday to discuss bilateral and international relations as China and Russia both attempt to counter the United States and other Western forces. A new model of cooperation has been formed between our countries, based among other things on principles such as non-interference in internal affairs [of each other], respect for everyone’s interests, determination to transform the common border into a belt of eternal peace and good neighborliness, Putin said, according to the Associated Press. Praising the relations between the two countries, Xi said he appreciated Mr. Putin for strongly supporting China’s efforts to protect key national interests and strongly opposed attempts to forge a gap between our countries. Mr. Putin and Mr. Xi also said that the relations between the two countries are a good example of interstate cooperation in the 21st century. The leaders have met 36 times since the Chinese leader took office in 2013, including on another video conference last June, reported The Moscow Times. The video call comes just days after Russia and China were excluded from the democracy summit hosted by US President Joe Biden and as the alleged build-up of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border escalated tensions in the region. Both Ukraine and the West fear the move may be indicative of a Russian invasion plan, with the US and UK warning Moscow last week of the dire consequences if its troops enter Ukraine. Russia, on the other hand, accused Ukraine of deploying half its army to confront pro-Russian separatists in the war-torn east of the country. Russia’s relations with the West were seriously shaken after the annexation of Crimea in 2014, for which the country was hit with international sanctions. China also faces international sanctions for human rights violations in its Xinjiang region as well as for its crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong. While the two countries were rivals during the Cold War, they have moved closer in recent years to counter the United States. A number of steps have been taken by countries to align their foreign policies in order to put pressure on the United States. The two countries signed a roadmap for closer military ties last month, accusing the United States of frequently sending strategic bomber flights near the two countries’ borders. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu accused the United States of deploying 30 such missions in October alone. Foreign ministers of the two countries also met in March to show unity against Western sanctions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/asia/china/putin-xi-jinping-video-meeting-b1976525.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos