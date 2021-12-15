Prime Minister Modi’s foreign relations blitzkrieg: 2022 will be a busy year

Africa, the Asean region, Europe, West Asia and Russia are among the destinations Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit in 2022. However, travel to these places all depends on of the global COVID-19 pandemic and new variants. worldwide.

Meetings scheduled for 2022

6th Indo-German Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC)

Second Indo-Nordic summit

G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia

Second in-person Quad Summit in Japan

22sd India-Russia Annual Summit

5e in person BIMSTEC summit will take place in Sri Lanka

Commonwealth Summit in Rwanda

ASEAN Summit in Cambodia

The BRICS summit probably in Beijing

Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit to be held in Uzbekistan

The year will begin with a visit to the UAE, as reported earlier by Financial Express Online. PM Modi will visit the Indian pavilion at the Dubai Expo and have meetings with the country’s top leaders.

The visit to the United Arab Emirates is important as it will come shortly after the Israeli Prime Minister’s very first visit to the country and India is also now a member of Western Asia “QUAD (the United States, Israel, the Arab Emirates United and India). Issues of mutual interest are maritime safety, connectivity, trade and business are the order of the day. In addition, the western world is looking to India to play a major role in the region as it is close to the Gulf countries and Israel.

A visit to Germany is scheduled for 2022, when the Prime Minister will visit the European nation on the 6e Indo-German Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC) and it will also be an opportunity to meet the new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Germany is also chair of the G-7, and the last time the prime minister attended a face-to-face meeting of the G-7 was in 2019.

The Prime Minister’s second visit to Europe in 2022 will be for the second Indo-Nordic summit to be held in Copenhagen, Denmark.

G-20 and ASEAN summit

Indonesia is hosting the G20 summit next year and all the powerful world economies will reach Bali. It will be during this meeting that Indonesian President Joko Widodo will hand over the presidency to Prime Minister Modi. India will hold the G20 summit in 2023.

Prime Minister Modi will also travel to Cambodia for the ASEAN summit later this year.

Will he go to China for the BRICS?

No date has been set for the BRICS summit to be held in Beijing. Depending on the global pandemic situation, if the meeting is in person, PM Modi could make it to the summit.

A summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is also expected to take place in Uzbekistan.

Second QUAD meeting in person

The next in-person QUAD leaders’ summit is scheduled to take place in Japan in the second month of 2022. Leaders from the United States, Australia, India and Japan are expected to be there.

India-Russia Annual Summit

Everything is set for the first regiment of the S-400 air defense system to arrive from Russia, and Prime Minister Modi will likely travel to Russia for the annual India-Russia summit and meet with President Vladimir Putin for talks.

BIMSTEC

Sri Lanka will be the Prime Minister’s destination when he is likely to go for the 5e edition of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multisectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC). The main agenda will be connectivity and coastal transport agreement.

Meeting of the CHOGM in Rwanda

Although the India-Africa summit which was to take place in 2021 has not yet taken place, Rwanda is expected to be a destination in Africa for Prime Minister Modi. He will be there to attend the Commonwealth Summit (or Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting) CHOGM.

Where did the PM go in 2021?

In 2021, before the country saw an increase in COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Modi visited Dhaka, Bangladesh and later in the year traveled to the United States for the very first QUAD summit in person, followed by participation in the United Nations General Assembly. . After that he left to attend the G-20 summit in Italy and from there traveled to Glasgow for the COP-26 summit.