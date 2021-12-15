Boris Johnson’s Christmas from Hell

What did you get for Secret Santa this year? Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, has had a series of nasty surprises, all worse than a lump of coal. Last week, a damning video from last year, in which assistants joked about a party in Downing Street as the country was in deep lockdown, went viral, sending Johnson on a spiral of denials and apologies. In the clip, who was first discovered by ITV News, Allegra Stratton, then Johnson’s press secretary, answers questions from her colleagues during a mock press conference. (They were practicing for a briefing that never happened.) Stratton, who looked professional in a crisp black blazer, stands on a podium flanked by Union Jack flags. I just saw reports on Twitter that there was a Christmas party in Downing Street on Friday night, said Ed Oldfield, special adviser to the Prime Minister. Do you recognize these reports?

The answer is atrocious. Stratton looks amused, then conflicted, like a child realizing that a game has gone seriously wrong. I came home, she said, and laughed nervously. And then, wait, wait. She seems really unsure of how to answer. When Oldfield tries again, will the Prime Minister tolerate having a Christmas party? Stratton pauses, then bursts into a disbelieving smile, like it’s a trick question. She looks puzzled. What is the answer? she asks. Someone else suggests, it wasn’t a party, it was cheese and wine. Stratton asks: Are the cheese and wine okay? She adds: It was a business meeting. Everybody laughs. So Stratton said, this is recorded, and collects himself. This fictional party was a business meeting, she said, then dissolved into a smile, and she wasn’t socially distanced.

Rumors of a Downing Street party had been circulating for days. November 30, Daily Mirror posted a story, by Pippa Crerar, claiming that the Johnsons administration had authorized a festive party on December 18, 2020. (Johnson himself was not present, according to the story.) Officials spilled glasses of wine during a Christmas quiz and a secret Santa Claus while the rest of the country was forced to stay at home, Crerar wrote. The story also mentioned a departure for an aide on November 27 in which Johnson gave a speech, and a party on November 13, the day Dominic Cummings, until then Johnson’s chief adviser, left Downing Street. with his goods in a box. (They were all in full plaster, a source told Mirror.) Additional party reports during the lockdown surfaced: December 10, at the Education Department; December 14, at the headquarters of the Conservative campaign; a Christmas quiz at the Cabinet Office.

The heartening allegations continue to flow, with increasing specificity. (When partying is a crime, every festive detail is salacious.) Late last week, ITV News reported that Jack Doyle, Johnson’s communications director, spoke to about 50 people at the feast of December 18 and had distributed the end of the year. awards to members of the press service. Over the weekend, a photo of Johnson holding a Zoom quiz under a portrait of Margaret Thatcher made headlines, in part because the assistants sitting closest to him are not socially distanced. (It didn’t help that they were wearing garlands and a Santa hat, respectively.) There have been complaints, in one room from Mirror, that some of the Zoom quiz participants did it from their desks, in groups of six, instead of at home. They answered questions on topics ranging from Downing Street history to lyrics to Christmas tunes, the Mirror reported. (Johnson has denied any wrongdoing but said the event will be investigated.)

If all this talk of Santa hats and Christmas quizzes sound a bit like cranky, it’s only because of the context. On December 16 last year, two days before the so-called Downing Street party, London rose to the next level of COVID restrictions known as level 3. Indoor social gatherings have been banned. Wedding receptions have been banned. End-of-year celebrations were prohibited. The holiday season was, indeed, a failure. As the BBC and other media have pointed out, government guidelines at the time were self-explanatory, reading While there are exemptions for work purposes, you shouldn’t have a lunch or a Christmas party. at work, because it is primarily a social activity. Johnson himself appealed to the public on the 16th, saying: This Christmas it is vital that everyone exercise the greatest personal responsibility possible.

And it wasn’t just parties. With some five hundred people dying from the virus every day, visits to care homes last December were limited. The hospitals were overwhelmed. Saying goodbye to loved ones was sometimes impossible. The nature of everyday life had warped and shrunk, with severe limitations placed on pubs, restaurants, gymnasiums and theaters. The city center was silent. On December 19, Johnson announced even more restrictions. London has moved to level 4 and an earlier stay to allow up to three families to reunite over the Christmas period has been canceled in the city. Outdoor social gatherings of more than two people were also now prohibited. The public were invited to stay at home unless absolutely necessary, and most people have done so.

The Johnson administration’s response to the allegations has been generally elusive. First, he said there was no party. Then he said that no rule had been broken. Kit Malthouse, the minister for crime and police, told the BBC, I don’t even know if an event took place, but if it did, no rules were broken. When video of the mock press conference came out days later, Johnson expressed shock. I understand and share the anger from top to bottom in the country to see No 10 staff appearing to shed light on the lockdown measures, he told parliament last week. I was also furious to see this clip. (Stratton resigned that day, in tears video filmed outside his London home.) Johnson apologized for the offense he caused, but said he was repeatedly assured there was no party, and that none COVID the rules were broken. He had asked Cabinet Secretary Simon Case to investigate. It goes without saying that if these rules were broken, disciplinary action would be taken for everyone involved, he said.

Does this go without saying? Johnson’s life is so full of contradictions and distractions that it can be difficult to keep track. The next day, a Thursday, the Conservative Party was fined seventeen thousand eight hundred pounds for failing to accurately declare the source of funding for the renovation of the Johnsons Downing Street apartment. On the same day, Johnson became a father for at least the seventh time. (The total number of her children is doubt.) These events did not help matters. Recent polls show that voter confidence in Johnson is waning. The longstanding cry of work has been its rule for them, another for the rest of us. Over the weekend, Labor Party leader Keir Starmer called Johnson the worst possible leader at the worst possible time. Last week Labor retweeted the clip from the mock press conference with the comment They’re lying to you and they’re laughing at you.

All of this is happening as the Omicron variant sweeps across the UK, with around two hundred thousand new infections a day. This week, Johnson faced a major rebellion from members of his own party as he tried to implement a series of coronavirus restrictions that include mandatory vaccinations for NHS workers in England, the wearing masks in most indoor spaces and proof of vaccination or negative test to enter indoor places, including nightclubs. But the public may not be in the mood to adopt new rules after learning of the No.10 transgressions. On Friday, John Bercow, former Speaker of the House of Commons, called Johnson a serial concealer and a habitual liar. If there is not a basic level of trust in the most senior minister in government, it is very difficult to make a democratic regime work, he told Good Morning Britain. This guy stinks in the nostrils of decent people. The public, after all, also love the party.

