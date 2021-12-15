Joko Widodo is preparing a strategy for a digital ecosystem – Dimension | News | Dimension





JAKARTA ~ Indonesia has a huge digital market potential and continues to grow rapidly. Therefore, President Joko Widodo highlighted the importance of preparing a strategy to seize opportunities amid global digital advancement through the digital ecosystem. This was expressed by the President during his speech at the inauguration of the movement to accelerate the digital generation held at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC), Jakarta, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. The market potential is huge, don’t take someone else later. We currently have 2,319 startups, more and more every day, more and more we have 1 unicorn, we have 7 unicorns, and plenty of soon-to-be unicorns that will continue to be pushed to become unicorns and unicorns, said the president. The head of state said the whole community must be ready to face global digital advances. The president said that people’s activities have gone completely digital because of the pandemic. We see the logistics, logistics increased by 60 percent due to the use of _delivery_, _e-grocery stores_ so that it increased by 60 percent, digital consumers also increased by 10.2 percent, these are new customers, 10.2 percent additional new customers, e-money transactions grew 55% annually October 2021. Everything goes up, up, up, up, he said. In addition, President Jokowi stressed that Indonesia needs to prepare a strategy to be able to catch up with other countries, one of which is to create digital talent. The President also asked all large companies to support the young generation to develop their skills in the digital world. “I ask all technology companies, all large companies to be busy with internships for our students, our children so that everything changes as quickly as possible, digital mentalities exist, digital skills exist, so that a culture digital technology is taking shape in our country ”, declared the head of state. The president said that the digital economy will thrive when the digital community ecosystem is formed. According to the president, the digital ecosystem must be supported by infrastructure readiness, digital talent, digital governance and digital regulations. I ordered the Minister of Communication and Information Technology to build our digital infrastructure as soon as possible. “Because it’s a chase, once we can’t go there, we’ll be further even if there are opportunities and opportunities,” he explained. The president believes that the collaboration initiated by the Ministry of Public Enterprises via the financing of the Red and White Fund, Narrative via the Indonesian Digital Tribe and the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology via microcredits can accelerate the development of the digital ecosystem. “If everything moves, there is the Indonesia Digital Tribe by Mbak Nana (Najwa Shihab), the digital talent is made by the Minister of Education and Culture, and the funds are ready for the Red and White Fund, I believe that the acceleration for to build a digital society, we will soon be able to realize this digital ecosystem, ”he said. Minister of State, Secretary of State Pratikno, Minister of Public Enterprises Erick Thohir, Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology Nadiem Makarim, and Minister of Communications, IT Johnny G. Plate and Narration Founder Najwa Shihab also attended the event.

