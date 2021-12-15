Pound drop pushes foreigners to buy houses in Turkey at record pace





Sales of Turkish homes to foreigners jumped about 50% to a record high in November, data showed Tuesday, bringing in billions of dollars in foreign currency as a fall in the pound made purchases significantly less expensive for those who bought with hard currency. Amid annual inflation of over 20 percent, the real estate market was broadly vibrant in November, with overall sales rising 59 percent annually to 178,814 properties, according to figures from the Turkish Institute statistics. “People who view housing as a defense against inflation contributed to the surge in sales in November,” and lower public bank lending rates have had an impact, said Makbule Maya, CEO of TSKB Real Estate Appraisal. The pound fell to an all-time high of 14.99 against the dollar on Monday, halving its value this year. At its current level of 14.2 it is more than 40 percent lower than at the start of September. Altan Elmas, chairman of the Konutder Association of Real Estate Developers and Investors, said foreign currency inflows from home sales in the 11 months to November amounted to around $ 8.5 billion, exceeding his forecasts. “We can reach $ 10 billion by the end of the year. The biggest support for the new economic program in the coming period will come from property sales to foreigners,” he said. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has backed aggressive interest rate cuts to support his new agenda that emphasizes exports and credit despite soaring inflation and widespread criticism of the policy from economists and opposition politicians. The 7,363 homes sold to foreigners in November was the highest monthly level since the data series began in 2013. By far the largest number of foreign buyers were Iranian citizens, followed by Iraqis and Russians. . Property sales to foreigners have been strong throughout the year, increasing 39.4% in the first 11 months, while total home sales actually fell 9.2% over the past year. 11 month period, compared to the previous year. The most popular place for home sales to foreigners was Istanbul, with 2,922 sales, followed by the resort town of Antalya to the south and the capital Ankara. Data also showed mortgage sales in November increased 61% from the previous year to 39,366, representing 22% of the period total. Sales surged last year on cheap loans from state banks during the pandemic, prompting real estate developers to launch campaigns for buyers. Updated: December 15, 2021, 12:39

