Sadhguru hails rebirth of Kashi Vishwanath corridor to Prime Minister Modi





Image Source: PTI Sadhguru welcomes the renewal of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor. Founder of the Isha Foundation Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Tuesday praised the newly opened Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi. Speaking to Twitter, Sadhguru said Kashi’s rebirth is important not only for India but for the world as Kashi is the oldest living city on the planet. A door that has enabled thousands of researchers to find the expression of human desire. My gratitude to all who made it possible. “When you didn’t even think of Athens, Kashi existed. When Rome didn’t even exist in the minds of the people, Kashi was etched deep in the minds of millions of people, when the Egyptian phenomena did not exist. , Kashi existed. That’s how old it is, “he added. My heart fills with joy at Kashi’s rebirth. The vagaries of time have taken their toll on Kashi, but today, where possible, these have been repaired and restructured. My greatest gratitude to the Prime Minister, Chief Minister and the people of Uttar Pradesh, especially Varanasi, who helped make this happen, the seer said in a message on Twitter. Kashi Vishwanath corridor The newly inaugurated Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi is widely hailed as a symbol of India’s resurrection of spiritual consciousness. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday dedicated to the people the first phase of the ambitious project – Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, which was built at a cost of around Rs 339 crore. The project connects the temple premises to the Ganga River in addition to providing several facilities to worshipers. During the inauguration ceremony, Modi called Kashi “‘avinashi’ (indestructible)” and said that a “new story” was being created and that “we are fortunate to have witnessed it. “. Varanasi has been Modi’s original constituency since 2014, and on the first day of his two-day visit to the temple city, he first paid homage to Kal Bhairav ​​Mandir, affectionately known as’ Kashi ke Kotwal ‘and after officially opening the corridor in the presence of more saints and seers, took part in a’ baithak cruise ‘with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several other chief ministers of states headed by the BJP. During his two-day visit, he participated in a number of public awareness programs. Addressing the celebrations for Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan’s 98th birthday at Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi, he asserted that “embracing the old and embracing the new, Benares is giving a new direction to the country.” While the new corridor project was hailed by Saints and seers, and a large number of local residents and visitors from other states, who flocked to the shrine on the eve of its opening, called the mega project a work “of unprecedented magnitude” which has “decongested the constricted sanctuary” many others are not enthusiastic about it. The grand opening of the big project expanded the area of ​​Kashi Vishwanath Temple from just 3,000 square feet to about five lakh square feet and can now accommodate from 50,000 to 75,000 worshipers. Read also IPM Modi visits Swarved Mahamandir in Kashi; All about the unique temple Latest news from India

