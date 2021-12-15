In the UK, Boris Johnson now challenged by his own camp





Boris Johnson at a press conference on the Omicron variant, London, November 27, 2021. POOL / REUTERS Things are not getting well for Boris Johnson, whose popularity has plummeted after a series of missteps and controversies in recent weeks. The British Prime Minister is now challenged by his own camp: Tuesday, December 14, 99 Conservative MPs dared to vote in the House of Commons against part of his Plan B destiny to counter the meteoric advance of the Omicron variant in the country. While the plan was adopted because it was supported by opposition Labor MPs, it is the most significant Tory rebellion since Mr Johnson entered 10 Downing Street in July 2019 and a sign of a serious crisis in authority. Tuesday evening, this vote further fueled rumors of a possible internal race for candidates to replace Mr Johnson at the head of the party, and therefore of the government. Read also Article book our subscriptions Covid-19: facing Omicron, the United Kingdom accelerates the pace for the third dose but refuses restrictive health measures However, the health measures put to the vote were moderate compared to those taken in other countries. But the right wing of the Conservative Party, very libertarian, had made it a question of principle. The Lus Tory rebelled against the obligation of the vaccination passport to access large gatherings and nightclubs, and, to a lesser extent, against the compulsory vaccination of hospital staff. Succession of bvues Bob Seely, read from the Isle of Wight, said so tired from ridiculous extrapolations scientists advising the government. His colleague Richard Drax, lu from South Dorset, found the government measures bad, it’s time to put fear aside and let people go about their lives. The Covid-19 will still be there for many years to come, it is unthinkable that, every fall, we limit the quality of life of our fellow citizens just as a safety measure, said Andrea Leadsom, former secretary of state to Theresa May and Mr Johnson. The government’s alarming numbers and words did nothing. Omicron variant infections are doubling every two to three days in the UK. This form of SARS-CoV-2 is taking precedence over the Delta London variant. Downing Street fears 1million infections at the end of December. Boris Johnson spoke about a sea ​​ray in the coming weeks. Sajid Javid, the British Minister for Health, insisted, Tuesday, before the votes, on the need toact now, calling Omicron’s advance serious threat. Infections are progressing so quickly that we fear that hospitalizations will increase substantially even before the measures adopted have an impact. You have 46.83% of this article left to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.

