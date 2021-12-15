Putin, Xi hail Russia-China relations at virtual summit





Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a video call on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations and international affairs, a summit that comes amid heightened tensions between Moscow and the West over a build-up of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border. In their opening remarks, Putin and Xi praised the relations between Russia and China, with the Russian leader declaring them a good example of interstate cooperation in the 21st century. A new model of cooperation has been formed between our countries, based among other things on principles such as non-interference in internal affairs (each other), respect for each other’s interests, the determination to make the border common a belt of eternal peace and good neighborliness, Putin said. Xi said the Russian president strongly supports China’s efforts to protect key national interests and strongly opposes attempts to drive a wedge between our countries. I appreciate it very much, said the Chinese leader. In recent years, China and Russia have increasingly aligned their foreign policies to counter US dominance over the international economic and political order. Both have faced sanctions for their internal policies. China has faced sanctions for abuses against minorities, especially Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, and for its crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong. Meanwhile, Russia has faced international sanctions for annexing Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and for poisoning and imprisoning opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Beijing and Washington also remain at odds over China’s trade, technology and military intimidation against Taiwan, which it claims as its own territory. Russia’s relations with the United States fell to post-Cold War lows following the annexation of Crimea in 2014 and their support for a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine. Tensions have rekindled in recent weeks after Moscow massed tens of thousands of troops near the Ukrainian border, a move that Ukraine and the West fear may indicate plans for another invasion. Moscow has denied its intention to attack Ukraine and in turn blamed Ukraine for its own military build-up in the war-torn east of the country. Russian officials have alleged that Kiev may attempt to take back rebel-controlled areas by force, and Putin has urged the West to provide legally binding guarantees that NATO will not extend to Ukraine or not. will not deploy its forces there. Read all the latest news, breaking news and news on the coronavirus here.

Sources: https://www.news18.com/news/world/putin-xi-hail-russia-china-ties-during-virtual-summit-4557704.html

