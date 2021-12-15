Mamata politicizes PM Modi’s plunge into the Ganges, Punjab polls and more

Conclave of CMs: PM Modi urges BJP CMs to “create a niche for governments”, to “focus on ease of life”

At the conclave of chief ministers held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in Varanasi, the prime minister urged all chief ministers of BJP-led states to carve out a place for themselves in some or other areas of governance during the BJP regime. The meeting took place on the second day of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to his parliamentary constituency on December 14.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister and fans hold candlelight vigil to seek justice for deceased actor

Eighteen months after the untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput, his fans and supporters continue to demand justice for the late Bollywood actor. The 34-year-old was found hanged at his residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020, and several angles relating to his death have been probed since his tragic disappearance.

Gangster Suresh Pujari deported from Philippines to India; To be brought back to Mumbai

Gangster Suresh Pujari, who is wanted in several extortion cases, has been deported from the Philippines to India, a senior police official said on Wednesday. Pujari is wanted in extortion cases in Mumbai and Karnataka and several other locations including Thane, Kalyan, Ulhasnagar and Dombivli. He was brought back to India on Tuesday evening after being arrested and extradited from the Philippines.

Punjab polls: BJP Mulls allies with Captain Lok’s Congress, calls party “like-minded”

Almost a week after meeting Captain Amarinder Singh, the Union Minister and the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in charge of the Punjab polls, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Tuesday that the Captain’s Punjab Lok Congress and the saffron were probably going to join hands for the next state polls. . He also said that talks between the two sides were ongoing in this regard. Describing the Lok Congress as a “like-minded” party, Shekhawat added that the two parties have identical views on several issues.

Lakhimpur Violence Investigation: Owaisi criticizes Prime Minister for not sacking Ajay Mishra; Draws UP Polls Link

After the UP SIT concluded that the Lakhimpur violence was a planned plot, Asaduddin Owaisi lambasted Prime Minister Modi for failing to sack the MoS Home Union Ajay Mishra. The latter’s son, Ashish Mishra, is one of 13 defendants who have been arrested in connection with the case and are currently in judicial custody. Lakhimpur Kheri’s chief justice on Tuesday granted the prosecution’s request by adding articles 307 (attempted murder) and 326 (willfully causing serious injury by weapons or dangerous means) and articles of the law. on FIR weapons while deleting Articles 279, 304A and 338.

Mamata politicizes Prime Minister Modi’s Ganga Dip; Obverse “does not need a BJP character certificate”

Addressing a rally in Goa linked to the poll, WB CM Mamata Banerjee politicized Prime Minister Modi by taking a holy bath in Ganga during his visit to Varanasi on Monday. Referring to the Prime Minister’s tour to Varanasi where he inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Dham and his dedication prayers at the Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand, Banerjee said these visits were linked to the upcoming round of parliamentary elections. On the occasion, the TMC supremo also criticized the BJP for its accusation of “appeasing minorities” and asserted that it did not need a certificate of character from saffron.

Will Virat Kohli skip India’s ODI series against South Africa? A BCCI official gives a new update

Ongoing speculation about Virat Kohli’s intention to take a break from the ODI India vs South Africa series was dismissed by a senior BCCI official who said no “formal request” had been made by the skipper of the test. Earlier on Tuesday, several reports suggested that Virat Kohli will likely miss the ODI India vs South Africa series as he wants to spend time with his family. Virat Kohli is expected to lead India in a three-game test series from December 26, with the final test due to take place on January 15.

India plays a bigger role in helping to keep the Indo-Pacific free and open as a member of QUAD: United States

New Jersey Democratic Senator Robert Menendez praised India’s efforts to keep an Indo-Pacific region free and open. Menendez, who chaired the United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday, said that as a member of Quad alongside the United States, Japan and Australia, India was playing a “big role” in helping maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. The Democratic senator’s statement came nearly three months after US President Joe Biden held the first in-person Quad leaders’ meeting with his counterparts from India, Australia and Japan. Notably, during the meeting, Biden praised the role Prime Minister Narendra Modi played in securing peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. Responding to POTUS, Prime Minister Modi said: “The Indo-Pacific has great challenges and challenges must be overcome. In the six months since the last meeting, so much has been accomplished. We are here together in the region from Info Pacific. “

UK removes 11 nations from COVID red list, visitors allowed to leave hotel quarantine earlier

Despite the growing number of Omicron cases, the UK has decided to remove all 11 countries from its “red list”, saying the system has become “less effective at slowing the incursion” of new variants. Speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced that travelers from all countries would no longer have to undergo a mandatory government-approved quarantine in hotels for two weeks, this which currently costs 2,285. The ban on international flights to and from the 11 countries will be lifted from Wednesday (December 15) at 4 am.

Pfizer’s antiviral pill ‘milestone’ in COVID-19 fight: Biden

United States President Joe Biden said on Tuesday (local time) that Pfizer’s COVID-19 antiviral pill was a big step in the fight against the pandemic. Biden even praised Pfizer’s report on an treatment for Covid-19 that would reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% when given to high-risk patients after showing their first symptoms within days, CNN reported. According to a press release issued by Pfizer on Tuesday, the final results, which were based on a review of more than 2,000 people in a Phase 2/3 trial, were consistent with the interim assessment released in November 2021.

