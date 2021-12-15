President Jokowi: Prepare for a digital ecosystem





JAKARTA, investor.id President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that Indonesia must prepare a strategy towards a digital ecosystem from the start, as this country has a very big digital market potential and continues to grow rapidly. “The market potential is huge, don’t take someone else later. We currently have 2,319. Start We have 1 decacorne, we have 7 unicorns and a lot of soon to be unicorns who will continue to be pushed to become unicorns and decacorns, ”President Jokowi said during a speech at the inauguration of the Acceleration Movement. the digital generation at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC), Jakarta, Wednesday (12/15/2021). The head of state said that everyone must be ready to face digital progress in the world. The president said that people’s activities have gone completely digital because of the pandemic. “We can see the logistics, the logistics have increased by 60% because of the consumption delivery, e-grocery so that up by 60%, digital consumers also grew by 10.2%. This is the new customer, the addition of new customers is 10.2%, transactions electronic money up 55% from October 2021. Everything rises, rises, rises, rises “, declared the Head of State. In addition, President Jokowi stressed that Indonesia needs to prepare a strategy to be able to catch up with other countries, one of which is to create digital talent. President Jokowi asked all large companies to support the young generation to develop their skills in the digital world. “I ask all technology companies, all large companies to take care of internships for our students, our children so that everything changes as quickly as possible, mentality digital there, skill digital exists, so that a digital culture is formed in our country ”, he declared. He said that the digital economy will thrive if the digital community ecosystem is formed in such a way that the digital ecosystem is supported by infrastructure readiness, digital talent, digital governance and digital regulations. “I ordered the Minister of Communications and Information Technology to build our digital infrastructure as quickly as possible. Because it’s a chase, once we can’t go, we’ll walk away even though there are opportunities and opportunities /opportunity it exists, ”he explained. The president believes that the collaboration initiated by the Ministry of Public Enterprises via the financing of the Red and White Fund, Narasi via the Indonesian Digital Tribe and the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology via the micro -acreditations can accelerate the development of the digital ecosystem. . “If everything moves, there is the Indonesia Digital Tribe by Mbak Nana (Najwa Shihab), the digital talent is made by the Minister of Education and Culture, and the funds are loaned to the Red and White Fund. “, did he declare. Minister of State, Secretary of State Pratikno, Minister of Public Enterprises Erick Thohir, Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology Nadiem Makarim, and Minister of Communications, IT Johnny G. Plate and Narration Founder Najwa Shihab also attended the event. Publisher: Mount Kunjana ([email protected])

