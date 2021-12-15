Jokowi’s order: EBT will not weigh on the state budget!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The government, namely the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) as well as the House of Representatives and business entities, has started discussing the New and Renewable Energy Bill (RUU). The discussion of the draft EBT law aims to accelerate the development of EBT in order to support the goal of zero carbon emissions by 2060. In accordance with the discussion of the draft law, the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo ordered that the development of EBT which is included in the EBT bill not weigh on the state revenue and expenditure budget (APBN). PT PLN (Persero) CEO Darmawan Prasodjo said the EBT bill is in line with President Joko Widodo’s order, so that the new renewable energy mix does not strain the budget of the State and does not weigh on the community. “This is an extraordinary challenge, so that the energy transition goes smoothly and please consider the leadership of President Jokowi in thinking about the basis of the EBT law,” he said in a statement. working meeting with the legislative body, Tuesday (12/14/2021). Darmawan said PLN is ready to fully support the ideals of the world, especially Indonesia, towards carbon neutral or net zero emissions by 2060. “PLN cares and believes it can reduce carbon emissions. We are fully committed to maintaining it, “he said. At the same time, the director of Pertamina Nicke Widyawati proposed several things. One of them is that the provisions of the EBT law are not only intended for public enterprises (BUMN), but also for subsidiaries or affiliates of BUMN itself. Then Nicke also suggested adding hydrogen / hydrogen as a new source of renewable energy in the EBT bill. In the EBT bill received by CNBC Indonesia, it is stated that new renewable energy sources only include geothermal, wind, biomass, sunlight, water flows and waterfalls. , garbage, agricultural product waste, livestock waste or manure, movements and temperature differences. layers of the sea and ocean, other renewable energy sources. Previously, Jokowi had called for the development of EBT in the country not to burden the state or society. This was transmitted during the opening of the 10th Indonesian EBTKE ConEx 2021 event at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Monday (11/22/2021). President Jokowi believes that the development of NREs will have an impact on increasing costs. Indeed, the cost of electricity based on new and renewable energies will certainly be higher than that of electricity from coal-fired power plants. If in the end the price of ENR will be higher than that of coal-based electricity, he hopes that this cost difference will not be imposed on the state or the population. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (pgr / pgr)



