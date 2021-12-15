The slogan “War on drugs” is continued, Jokowi wins against LBH Masyarakat

Jakarta –

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) won against LBH Masyarakat in Jakarta State Administrative Court (PTUN). Jokowi was prosecuted for using “war on drugs” jargon in his campaign against narcotics.

“Declaring the request of the applicant is not accepted” (declared inadmissible)“, one reads in the decision of the administrative court of Jakarta which was quoted as saying: detik.com, Wednesday (12/15/2021).

Sutiyono’s decision was greeted with members of Mr. Syauqie and Nasrifal. The Tribunal found that he was not authorized to hear the complaint.

“Thus, the State Administrative Court (PTUN) in this case Jakarta State Administrative Court (PTUN) not authorized to review, adjudicate and resolve disputes in this case, so that the defendant’s exception concerning the absolute authority of the court which maintains that the subject-matter of the dispute does not include the subject-matter of an administrative dispute of the State because it is not of an act of government, has legal grounds and must be accepted ”said the assembly.

The Assembly cited expert opinions which essentially gave an assessment which:

For text analysis, the speech delivered by the speaker is an imperative pragmatic speech, i.e. an invitation in this case the speaker directly uses the word invite, i.e. “We invite how we are together for 2021 we are” War on Drugs “. That the speaker expects the speaker and the listener to be in the same position, namely acting as actors;

Let the term “War on Drugs” be a slogan that expresses how speakers deal with the dangers of drugs. So, the slogan itself in Indonesian is a short word or phrase according to KBBI online that is interesting, vivid, and easy to remember and say something. The slogan therefore refers to this understanding. So the “war on drugs” itself is a metaphor, a parable of the real meaning of the word preventing and overcoming the dangers of drugs, not real war. We are calling on how we are together for our 2021 ‘War on Drugs’, which means the speaker in that sentence is calling on preventing and overcoming the dangers of drugs that it really means.

“So the court is of the opinion that the word ‘invite’ must be a concrete act in the form of a ‘war on drugs’ which has not been waged. The court therefore concludes that the subject of the dispute is an oral statement. . in this case is not a factual act within the meaning of Article 1, point 8 the junction Article 87 of Law No. 30 of 2014 on Public Administration the junction Article 1 point 1 of the Rules of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Indonesia No. 2 of 2019 “, he explained.

As is known, LBH Masyarakat filed a complaint against the head of the National Narcotics Agency (BNN) Petrus Reinhard Golose and President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in the Jakarta State Administrative Court (PTUN). A complaint was filed regarding the declaration of “war on drugs” pronounced by the head of BNN at a press conference on January 8, 2021. What was the reason?

“LBH Masyarakat considers the declaration of ‘war on drugs’ dangerous because it can be interpreted as a policy that will threaten the existence of an Indonesian legal state which upholds respect for human rights,” LBH said. Masyarakat, cited in the statement. websitehim, Tuesday (6/7/2021).

According to LBHM, his party has filed a complaint against the Jakarta Administrative Court in the spirit that the judicial mechanism could overturn policies or actions of state administrative officials that threaten the rule of law and respect for human rights. the man. Like the policy of “war on drugs”, which they say was raised as a major theme by the government during the commemoration of International Narcotics Day.

“Therefore, it is important that the LBH Masyarakat trial be interpreted as a paradox of government policies that wrongly use the war on drugs narrative to eradicate the crime of drug trafficking in Indonesia,” he said. .

