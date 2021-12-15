Politics
The slogan “War on drugs” is continued, Jokowi wins against LBH Masyarakat
Jakarta –
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) won against LBH Masyarakat in Jakarta State Administrative Court (PTUN). Jokowi was prosecuted for using “war on drugs” jargon in his campaign against narcotics.
“Declaring the request of the applicant is not accepted” (declared inadmissible)“, one reads in the decision of the administrative court of Jakarta which was quoted as saying: detik.com, Wednesday (12/15/2021).
Sutiyono’s decision was greeted with members of Mr. Syauqie and Nasrifal. The Tribunal found that he was not authorized to hear the complaint.
“Thus, the State Administrative Court (PTUN) in this case Jakarta State Administrative Court (PTUN) not authorized to review, adjudicate and resolve disputes in this case, so that the defendant’s exception concerning the absolute authority of the court which maintains that the subject-matter of the dispute does not include the subject-matter of an administrative dispute of the State because it is not of an act of government, has legal grounds and must be accepted ”said the assembly.
The Assembly cited expert opinions which essentially gave an assessment which:
For text analysis, the speech delivered by the speaker is an imperative pragmatic speech, i.e. an invitation in this case the speaker directly uses the word invite, i.e. “We invite how we are together for 2021 we are” War on Drugs “. That the speaker expects the speaker and the listener to be in the same position, namely acting as actors;
Let the term “War on Drugs” be a slogan that expresses how speakers deal with the dangers of drugs. So, the slogan itself in Indonesian is a short word or phrase according to KBBI online that is interesting, vivid, and easy to remember and say something. The slogan therefore refers to this understanding. So the “war on drugs” itself is a metaphor, a parable of the real meaning of the word preventing and overcoming the dangers of drugs, not real war. We are calling on how we are together for our 2021 ‘War on Drugs’, which means the speaker in that sentence is calling on preventing and overcoming the dangers of drugs that it really means.
“So the court is of the opinion that the word ‘invite’ must be a concrete act in the form of a ‘war on drugs’ which has not been waged. The court therefore concludes that the subject of the dispute is an oral statement. . in this case is not a factual act within the meaning of Article 1, point 8 the junction Article 87 of Law No. 30 of 2014 on Public Administration the junction Article 1 point 1 of the Rules of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Indonesia No. 2 of 2019 “, he explained.
As is known, LBH Masyarakat filed a complaint against the head of the National Narcotics Agency (BNN) Petrus Reinhard Golose and President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in the Jakarta State Administrative Court (PTUN). A complaint was filed regarding the declaration of “war on drugs” pronounced by the head of BNN at a press conference on January 8, 2021. What was the reason?
“LBH Masyarakat considers the declaration of ‘war on drugs’ dangerous because it can be interpreted as a policy that will threaten the existence of an Indonesian legal state which upholds respect for human rights,” LBH said. Masyarakat, cited in the statement. websitehim, Tuesday (6/7/2021).
According to LBHM, his party has filed a complaint against the Jakarta Administrative Court in the spirit that the judicial mechanism could overturn policies or actions of state administrative officials that threaten the rule of law and respect for human rights. the man. Like the policy of “war on drugs”, which they say was raised as a major theme by the government during the commemoration of International Narcotics Day.
“Therefore, it is important that the LBH Masyarakat trial be interpreted as a paradox of government policies that wrongly use the war on drugs narrative to eradicate the crime of drug trafficking in Indonesia,” he said. .
Also discover “BNN ignites the spirit of the fight against drugs through songs”:
(asp / down)
Sources
2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-5855703/slogan-war-on-drugs-digugat-jokowi-menang-lawan-lbh-masyarakat
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]