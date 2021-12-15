Boris Johnson facing imminent “leadership challenge” Prime Minister “in danger” | Politics | News





The Prime Minister was humiliated after nearly 100 Tory MPs voted against the plan to introduce Covid passes for the largest venues in England. Some 97 Tory MPs voted against the measures, meaning they were only passed with Labor support.

Earlier, Mr Johnson addressed the 1922 committee of Tory backbench MPs, in a bid to reduce the scale of the uprising – but the vote suggests that move failed. Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, treasurer of the 1922 Committee, urged the prime minister to change his ways and consult with MPs on Covid measures – and warned he might otherwise be ‘in danger’ of a challenge. leadership. Sir Geoffrey said he was “very surprised” by the scale of the rebellion and added that it “shows a fairly significant division within the party”. He told Sky News: “I think now the Prime Minister has to really think very carefully about how he is going to reset his performance, to truly govern with a united party because we will know what happens to the disunited parties.”

On the prospect of Mr Johnson facing a leadership challenge in the New Year, Sir Geoffrey said: “I think that has to be on the cards. He has to realize that he has to change.” Sir Charles Walker, the vice-chairman of the 1922 backbench committee, called the rebellion against Covid passes a “cry of pain” from the party and said Mr Johnson is in a ” very, very difficult position “. Former Tory chief whip and main rebel Mark Harper said the prime minister had received a “clear message”. He added: “This is clearly not a good night for ministers or for the government. Either you listen and you respond and you do things differently, or you ignore what you have been told and go on regardless and then it will happen again and again.

Mr Streeting added: “I think he must be asking himself whether he is the right man to lead our country through the next phase of the pandemic.” In other votes on Plan B Covid measures, MPs also approved mandatory vaccinations for the NHS and social service staff by April 2022 – 61 Tory MPs rebelled. A majority of 400 MPs have approved regulations to extend the requirement to wear face coverings to more indoor spaces in England, including museums and galleries. Rules have also been approved to remove the requirement for vaccinated people to self-isolate if they come in contact with a positive Covid case – they will instead have to take daily Covid tests. The biggest rebellion Mr Johnson had ever faced took place last December, when 55 Tory MPs voted against tighter Covid-level restrictions in England.





Before the vote took place tonight, it is understood that 12 Tory MPs had already sent a letter of no confidence in the PM to 1992 committee chairman Sir Graham Brady. As it stands, a total of 54 letters are expected to be issued for Mr Johnson’s future to be formally in question. If the threshold is met, another vote will take place and Mr Johnson will need to garner the support of 181 Tory MPs – if he fails, an official leadership race will be triggered. Earlier today, the Prime Minister defended his Covid plans and warned his cabinet that a “huge peak” of Omicron was coming. “ The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister has said that a huge Omicron spike is coming and that the measures we aim to introduce under Plan B are balanced and proportionate, helping to reduce transmission as we ramp up the recall program. “

