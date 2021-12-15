Unbalanced: Church and State in the New India under Modi

Church and State seem to have met – in New India. In inaugurating the renovated Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested that under his leadership the country had managed to achieve a wonderful balance between disparate spheres: politics and religion, faith and science, etc. For example, India today, he added, is proficient in building temples as well as medical schools. Mr. Modi’s claims of vikas and virasat – development and heritage – would be tested, especially in Uttar Pradesh, linked to the polls. This evaluation is in the future. What we can now examine is the Prime Minister’s perception of what balance is. As a civilization and later as an independent political entity, India has earned the respect of the world by embracing difference and in doing so has achieved a delicate balance between various cultures, religions, languages ​​and ideologies. This fusion was made possible by the clairvoyance of the founding fathers of India who preferred assimilation to exclusion. The proof is made that the regime of Mr. Modi was at work to introduce imbalances in this enchanting mixture. No wonder then that the prime minister of a secular nation does not hesitate to periodically make polarizing references: the Varanasi event was no exception. The growing pressure on India’s inclusive social fabric – the persecution of religious minorities has been documented by national and international forums – is perhaps the compelling evidence that points to political guilt in engineering divisions – asymmetries – for electoral purposes.

One of the dangerous legacies of the Bharatiya Janata party under Mr. Modi’s tutelage has been its perverse success in shifting India’s political tenor to the right, if not the far right. The cowardice of the BJP’s opponents facilitated such a transformation. The search for manifest religiosity is not limited to the BJP: this strategy has been imitated by several political parties who swear allegiance to a centrist vision. Rahul Gandhi’s recent assertion – Hinduism cannot be confused with Hindutva – is gaining importance in this context. Two competing ideologies, one exclusive, the other human, are in the political melee. There is no doubt that in recent years Mr. Modi’s model has been dominant. It remains to be seen whether a fragmented opposition can remind Indians of their original rendezvous with fate.