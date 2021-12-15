Putin and Xi Jinping cement partnership amid Western pressure, Europe News & Top Stories





MOSCOW (REUTERS) – Russia and China must stand firm to reject Western interference and defend their respective security interests, Presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping agreed in a video call Wednesday (December 15th). Their conversation, eight days after Putin met with US President Joe Biden in a similar format, underscored how shared hostility to the West brings Moscow and Beijing together. At present, some international forces under the guise of democracy and human rights are interfering in the internal affairs of China and Russia, brutally trampling on international law and recognized standards of international relations. Xi said according to China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency. China and Russia should step up their joint efforts to more effectively protect the security interests of both sides. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters Xi offered his support to Putin in his efforts to secure binding security guarantees for Russia from the West, saying he understood the concerns from Moscow. He said the two men had also expressed their negative opinion on the creation of new military alliances such as the Aukus partnership between Australia, Britain and the United States and the Indo-Pacific Quad of Australia, d ‘India, Japan and the United States. The call highlighted how Russia and China are supporting each other at a time of high tension in their relations with the West. China is under pressure on human rights and Russia is accused of threatening behavior towards Ukraine. The Kremlin said Putin informed Xi about his conversation with Biden, in which the US president warned Russia against invading Ukraine, which Moscow denies planning, and Putin has made his request to security commitments. A new model of cooperation has formed between our countries, based, among other things, on principles such as non-interference in internal affairs and respect for each other’s interests, Putin told Xi. He said he was looking forward to meeting Xi at the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, an event the White House said last week that US government officials would boycott over China’s atrocities against them. human rights against Muslims in his western region of Xinjiang. I would like to note that we invariably support each other on issues of international sports cooperation, including the rejection of any attempt to politicize sport and the Olympic movement, Putin said. Putin has used Russia’s partnership with China as a way to balance American influence while securing lucrative deals, especially on energy. He and Xi agreed this year to extend a 20-year friendship and cooperation treaty. The Russian leader said bilateral trade grew 31% in the first 11 months of this year to reach $ 123 billion, with the two countries aiming to exceed $ 200 billion in the near future. He said China was becoming an international center for the production of Russian Sputnik and Sputnik Light vaccines against Covid-19, with contracts signed with six manufacturers to manufacture more than 150 million doses.

