Putin and Xi Jinping discuss Power of Siberia 2 project





Russian President Vladimir Putin briefed Chinese leader Xi Jinping on a video call about his recent conversation with US President Joe Biden, calling it substantial and useful, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters on Wednesday. “Our president informed the [Chinese] president during his recent video call with US President Joe Biden. Our President underlined that on the whole the conversation had been substantial and useful, “he said. Putin also told the Chinese leader that he had drawn Biden’s attention to growing threats to Russia’s national interests resulting from attempts by the United States and NATO “to continue to move their military infrastructure closer to the borders. of Russia “. “In this regard, our President stressed the need to quickly launch serious talks with the United States and NATO in order to develop international legal security guarantees for our country which would exclude further expansion of the alliance towards the United States. Is and the deployment of weapons threatening Russia, especially in Ukraine and other neighboring states, “stressed the Kremlin assistant. Ushakov noted that Putin and Xi Jinping noted the progress made in improving infrastructure on the Russian-Chinese border. “It was also noted that last year an important step forward was taken in improving infrastructure on the Russian-Chinese border,” he said. The official clarified that after many years of work, the construction of a highway bridge crossing the Amur river near Blagoveshchensk and Heihe was completed, the construction of a railway bridge crossing Amur near the Nizhneleninskoye checkpoints and Tongjiang is nearing completion. “It is difficult to overestimate the importance of these two projects because until now there has not been a single permanent bridge along the entire section of the border between the countries along the Amur and Ussuri rivers,” explained the assistant. Given the importance of these projects, it was agreed that next year, the Heads of State will participate in the opening ceremony for traffic on one of the Bridges over the Love in the form of video conference, the assistant concluded. Putin and his Chinese counterpart discussed the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline project during the talks, Ushakov said. “Yes, the issue has been brought up,” he said when asked if executives were talking about the prospects for gas supply through Power of Siberia 2. It was noted that “the leaders discussed the matter in online contacts this year,” Ushakov added. Putin instructed Gazprom to move to the initial phase of the implementation of the Power of Siberia 2 project last spring. The pipeline will unite the gas transport systems of eastern and western Russia. In addition, the company will be able to deliver up to 50 billion cubic meters of gas via Mongolia to China via the pipeline and supply gas to a number of Russian regions.

