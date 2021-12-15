Zee Impact: PSGPC calls for the abolition of the passport requirement for Indian pilgrims | India News





New Delhi: After Zee News addressed the issue of the removal of the passport requirement by Indian pilgrims visiting Kartarpur Sahib, Pakistan, the highest Sikh religious body in the neighboring country – the Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee of Pakistan (PSGPC) – wrote to Prime Minister Imran Khan to allow Indian Sikhs to travel Kartarpur Sahib on Indian national identity card the Aadhar card.

PSGPC Chairman Ameer Singh said they requested the intervention of Prime Minister Khan for allowing Indian pilgrims to enter Pakistan for paying homage to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur Sahib without passport.

Sikhs will always remain indebted to Imran Khan for opening Kartarpur Sahib and allowing Sikhs living all over the world, especially India, to pay homage to Kartarpur Sahib, where Baba Nanak lived before leaving for Heavenly Abode, Singh said.

It is relevant to mention that India and Pakistan, while keeping their differences aside, opened the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9, 2019 from Dera Baba Nanak to Narowal, Pakistan.

In the letter, the president of the PSGPC wrote that all minorities in Pakistan, especially Sikhs, enjoyed full freedom to live and practice their religious rituals and exercise their rights thanks to the generosity of Imran Khan .

PSGPC urged Imran Khan to allow Indian Sikhs to visit Kartarpur Sahib on their Aadhar Card national identity card – so they can save themselves from the tedious passport-making process and also visit in large numbers, Singh said .

In the recent past, Zee News had raised the issue of allowing Indian Sikhs to visit Kartarpur Sahib without a passport. Former Delhi Sikh Gurdwara management committee chairman Paramjit Singh Sarna also recommended going to Kartarpur Sahib, Pakistan based on the Aadhar map.

The PSGPC had also written another letter to Pakistani President of the National Command and Operations Center Asad Umar to remove the condition of restricting the RTPCR test on Indian pilgrims who are vaccinated.

While welcoming the initiative taken by the PSGPC, Shiromani Aklai Dal (Delhi) Chairman Paramjit Singh Sarna said Sikhs in India were extremely happy that the PSGPC was raising the issue with Prime Minister Pak.

The process has started and I hope that very soon the two countries will approach the matter diplomatically so that the unnecessary clause can be removed, Sarna said.

