Covid: what Boris Johnson said last Christmas and how the situation then compares to omicron now

Few Britons will remember Christmas 2020 with much fondness, remembering a moment of last-minute bitter disappointment, frustration and loneliness, the perfect coda for a year to be forgotten and a prelude to January and February again. darker to follow.

The festive plans of millions have been thwarted, leaving them unable to reunite with family and friends in person in a season usually devoted to togetherness and now once again entrusted to Zoom.

What made it even sadder was seeing the brief glimmer of optimism with which December had started so cruelly stifled.

The UK had just completed a four-week breaker lockout in November in hopes of stemming the growing number of cases and ensuring a holiday season without strict social restrictions in place when, on December 8, the big – Coventry mother Margaret Keenan, 91, became the first person in the world to receive a vaccine.

A real historic moment and turning point in the response against Covid-19, the arrival of vaccines was to herald the beginning of the end of a scourge which had spoiled the year and wreaked havoc in the world.

But a new coronavirus mutation discovered in Kent in November and subsequently named the alpha variant by the World Health Organization had given new cause for alarm, turning out to be 70% more transmissible than the original variant. .

Its spread has cast a shadow over the vaccines’ promise to free the public from lockdowns, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson has appeared reluctant to acknowledge the reality of the situation, insisting it would be inhuman and against the instincts of many in this country to ban Christmas as he claimed Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer would like to do, having already made the same accusation against his counterpart in October.

Finally, scientists from the Government’s Advisory Group on New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats (NervTag) informed him in a meeting with ministers on Friday, December 18 that action had become inevitable.

After getting Cabinet approval the next morning – a day the UK recorded 27,052 new Covid cases and 534 more deaths, bringing the nationwide death toll since March to 67,075 – Mr Johnson went to his desk at 10 Downing Street to address the nation.

He announced with a heavy heart that he was cutting short amnesty for the five-day restrictions provided by governments over the Christmas period, allowing households to mingle and that he would introduce strict new Level 4 rules for large areas of the country, especially the south-east.

As Prime Minister, it is my duty to make tough decisions, to do what is right to protect the people of this country, his speech began.

Given the early evidence we have on this new variant of the virus and the potential risk it presents, it is with a very heavy heart that I have to tell you that we cannot continue with Christmas as planned.

In England, those who live in level 4 areas should not mingle with anyone outside of their own homes at Christmas, although the supportive bubbles will remain in place, for those at particular risk of loneliness or loneliness. isolation.

The Tier 4 household blending ban would cover all of London’s interior and exterior, as well as the counties of Kent, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Surrey, excluding Waverley.

Peterborough, Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Rother and Hastings, as well as all of Essex except Colchester, Uttlesford and Tendring, would also be sent into level 4 and subject to the Christmas bubbles ban.

The Prime Minister continued: In the rest of the country, Christmas rules allowing up to three households to meet will now be limited to Christmas Day only, rather than five days as previously stated.

I know how much emotion people invest in this time of year and how important it is, for example, for grandparents to see their grandchildren and for families to be together.

So I know how disappointing it will be. But we have said throughout this pandemic that we must and will be guided by science. When science changes, we must change our response.

And when the virus changes its method of attack, we have to change our method of defense.

And, as your Prime Minister, I sincerely believe that there is no alternative available to me. Without action, evidence suggests infections would skyrocket, hospitals would be overwhelmed, and thousands more would lose their lives.

When asked what message he would send to the people who made plans and spent money on Christmas preparations, Mr Johnson replied: Of course, we bitterly regret that it is needed this year. I know how much love and caring goes into the preparations for Christmas.

I guess the message is this is the year to raise a drink to those who are not there knowing that it is precisely because they are not here to celebrate Christmas with you this year that we will have a best luck that they will be there next year to celebrate Christmas with you.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, expressed his sadness and sympathy for the citizens of the capital and said the city was facing its most difficult Christmas since the war, attacking Mr Johnson for mismanaging the pandemic, wreaked havoc and confusion and made irresponsible promises that had raised expectations only to dash them.

There is nothing wrong with the Prime Minister wanting to save jobs and want families to see each other, The independentThe editorial read that day. But it’s a matter of character and judgment, and Mr Johnson has been found to be in default on several occasions.

Twelve months later, here we are again.

Another new variant – omicron, which again originated in late November, this time in southern Africa – is spreading across the country, possibly at a rate of 200,000 infections per day, the UK Agency reported. health security.

Despite the triumphant vaccine rollout in the calendar year, which saw some 89% of UK adults receive a first vaccine, 81% received a second and 41% (and more) a third, new booster vaccine. restrictions had to be introduced again and more severe restrictions could be imminent.

After declaring an end to social distancing and mask-wearing on July 19, an occasion he recklessly called Freedom Day, Mr. shops and on public transport, adding more countries to the travel red list in the United Kingdom and the possible extension of the roll-out of the booster vaccine to all adults.

While the actual extent of the omicron variant was not known at this point – and much remains unclear given the current scarcity of data – the PM was forced to further toughen the rules on Wednesday, December 8.

Taking a brief respite from the Conservatives’ firefighting scandals over second jobs, renovations to his apartment and office, the Christmas parties his team are said to have hosted the previous December – just days before to cancel voters’ Christmas plans – Mr Johnson extended the mask’s mandate to cinemas, theaters and places of worship, asked people to work from home where possible and made NHS Covid passes compulsory to enter overcrowded places.

Cases are now double what they were a year ago – 54,661 were recorded on Monday 13 December alone – but deaths and hospitalizations are much lower thanks to vaccines.

However, the highly transmissible variant of omicron could soon lead to an increase in those numbers, especially if it is shown to be significantly resistant to vaccines, as feared.

If the UK were to indeed see a tidal wave of omicron infections, as Mr Johnson warned, the NHS could once again be overwhelmed, a development that would indeed have serious consequences.

Speaking on Monday during a visit to a vaccination clinic in west London, Mr Johnson announced the first death of omicron and said: I think the idea that it is a milder version of the virus, I think it’s something that we have to set on one side and just recognize the rate at which it is accelerating across the population.

He continued: Throughout the pandemic, I have taken great care to emphasize to the public that we need to monitor where the pandemic is going and that we are taking whatever steps are necessary to protect public health.

We are thinking about the measures we are taking – so Plan B, combined with an extremely ambitious acceleration of the recall campaign, bringing it forward by a month … We think this is the right approach.

He refused, however, to pledge not to introduce new restrictions before Christmas, paving the way for history to repeat.