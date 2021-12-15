Disengaging from Afghanistan is “disadvantageous” for the world, PM Imran says – world





Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that Pakistan would give full support to Afghanistan to avert a humanitarian crisis, adding that disengaging from the war-torn country would be “disadvantageous” for the world.

The prime minister expressed these views while chairing the second meeting of the Supreme Committee on Afghanistan, according to a document released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf, Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry, Minister of Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Minister of Planning Asad Umar, adviser to Prime Minister of Finance Shaukat Tarin, adviser to Prime Minister of Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood and other senior civilian and military officers also attended the meeting.

“The prime minister expressed hope that the world will not repeat the mistake of disengaging from Afghanistan. He urged the international community to support the vulnerable populations of Afghanistan,” the statement said.

“Pakistan will support the Afghan people in any way possible to avoid a humanitarian crisis,” he said in the statement. Prime Minister Imran also pointed out that Pakistan has already pledged to provide humanitarian aid worth 5 billion rupees, which included emergency food and medical supplies.

The committee was informed that, in accordance with the Prime Minister’s instructions, the establishment of free vaccination against Covid-19 for all Afghans entering Pakistan from the land borders is underway. “The process of obtaining a Pakistani visa has been simplified for Afghans,” the statement said.

The Prime Minister also called on the authorities to help humanitarian organizations wishing to work from Pakistan to support the efforts in Afghanistan, because “Pakistan has already pledged to be the air and land bridge for humanitarian aid to the Afghanistan, “the statement read.

Committee participants reiterated their concern at the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and stressed that Pakistan will not abandon the country’s population in times of need.

“On Sunday, Pakistan hosts an extraordinary session of foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Islamabad to highlight the plight of vulnerable Afghans in these difficult times and to discuss ways to help them,” the statement concluded.

