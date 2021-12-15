Jokowi: RI’s digital potential is great, don’t let others take it





The Indonesian digital market is expected to continue to grow in the future. President Joko Widodo estimates that the potential of Indonesia’s digital market in 2025 will reach US $ 146 billion or the equivalent of Rp 2,092 billion (exchange rate of Rp 14,330 / US $). Therefore, he called on the children of the nation to seriously work in this market. “The market potential is huge. Don’t take someone else later,” he said at the launch of the Digital Generation Acceleration Movement in Jakarta on Wednesday (15/12) . Jokowi said the digital market potential in 2019 is US $ 40 billion or Rs 573.2 trillion. This figure will increase to 47 billion US dollars or 673.5 trillion rupees in 2020. In 2021, the potential of the digital market will increase by 49% to reach 70 billion US dollars or 1,003 trillion rupees. “Then it is estimated that by 2025 it will reach 146 billion US dollars. This is very important,” Jokowi said. According to him, this potential is growing rapidly due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Jokowi noted that the use of delivery services increased by 60%, online grocery shopping increased by 60% and new consumers in the digital sector increased by 10.2%. In addition, e-money transactions in October 2021 increased by 31% compared to last year in the same period. Research results from Google, Temasek, and Bain & Company revealed that Indonesia’s digital economy is the most valuable in Southeast Asia. This figure is reflected in the total sales value (gross value of the goods/ GMV) of US $ 70 billion. This GMV projection rises to US $ 146 billion by 2025. In addition, the number of Indonesian start-ups also continues to increase, reaching 2,319 startups today. Out of the total number of start-ups, RI has one decacorne and seven Unicrons. Then Indonesia has many soon-horned that will continue to be pushed into unicorns or decacorns. “Like it or not, you have to be ready for the digital advancement in the world,” said the former mayor of Solo. Therefore, Jokowi believes that Indonesia needs a strategy not to be left behind. Meanwhile, the challenge that is considered the most difficult is to prepare a large number of digital talent. The Head of State also asked all technology companies and large companies to kindly be placed by interns. Thus, digital culture can be formed in the country. Previously, Google, Temasek and Bain, in a report titled e-Conomy SEA 2021, also estimated the value of Indonesia’s digital economy to be US $ 146 billion, or roughly Rs 2,080 billion in 2025. However, there are three challenges, namely the digital talent gap, data regulation and infrastructure. . Google Indonesia Managing Director Randy Jusuf said that to reach the potential value of the digital economy, Indonesia needs to increase the number of digital talent. “It still needs to be improved,” he said at a virtual press conference on Wednesday (17/11).

