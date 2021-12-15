Boris Johnson faces his Morrison moment, a diehard liar

Scott Morrison isn’t the only prime minister to end the year with parliamentary problems caused by angry backbenchers.

Nearly 100 Tory backbenchers rebelled against Boris Johnson’s reimposition of pandemic restrictions and a vaccination mandate for health workers, with some speculating his leadership would be threatened next year.

The parallels with Morrison, who ended the year without even wanting to introduce his own bills for fear his backbench MPs will revolt against vaccination warrants, are strange.

Thanks Crikey, it’s summer Get 50% off your annual subscription in time for the reading season JOIN TODAY

Like Morrison, the British Prime Minister’s problems are a direct result of his relentless lies. His lies about the Christmas party – possibly holidays – held at No 10 by its staff last year as the UK was on lockdown and tens of millions of Britons were unable to being with family – seem to have crystallized electoral concerns.

Previously, an obsession with politicians and commentators rather than voters, who could have seen Johnson’s lie as part of his eccentric childish charm, lying about his staff partying when voters endured the misery of the lockdown seems to have turned into a much more widespread loathing of his routine lies and denials.

His disapproval rate hit a record 64% in late November in this week’s YouGov and Ipsos poll saw Labor’s Keir Starmer grow into a “more capable prime minister.”

We can call this “Morrison moment,” when a serial liar tells too many lie, or lies to the wrong person, or about the wrong thing.

For Morrison, it was lying to French President Emmanuel Macron – with a national follow-up lie about electric vehicles, then a public statement that he never lied, all in a relatively short period of time – that crystallized the widespread opinion that he is a persistent. liar. This took the idea of ​​Morrison as a liar out of the realm of Crykey and the columns of Dennis Atkins – the only people willing to speak out against Morrison’s lies until recently – in the rest of the media and in the consciousness of voters.

It also crystallized in the minds of Morrison’s backbenchers that his cheerful assurances could no longer be trusted. That’s why backbench rebels like anti-vaxxers Gerard Rennick and Alex Antic couldn’t be persuaded to reverse their boycott of Morrison’s legislation.

In Johnson’s case, backbenchers are now saying they just don’t believe it like the trust between the Prime Minister who drove the Tories to a massive victory in 2019 and his backbench is fading.

The other parallel between Morrison and Johnson is the sleaze.

While Morrison runs the most corrupt government in Australian federal history, Johnson runs one of the most corrupt of the century, with regular accusations of government contracts for Tory donors and a scandal over the renovation of the Prime Minister’s apartment by Johnson.

the Owen Paterson Scandal – in which a Tory MP blatantly lobbied for the companies that paid him off, and Johnson tried to protect him – also appeared to focus widespread sentiment on the sleaze factor returning to British politics. Part of Johnson’s response to this was send his ministers to undermine the Independent Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, in a manner similar to Morrison’s attacks on the NSW Independent Commission on Corruption.

Johnson and Morrison have both demonstrated an ability to bounce back from lows, often with the help of compliant media that is reluctant to go too far in exposing even the most aberrant behavior, as we saw with The Response. media lying at the ICAC in Morrison. attacks.

But for now, no lie is enough to get them out of the hole that each is in.