Mitch McConnell hated Donald Trump more than he liked being the majority leader





In this daily series, Newsweek explores the stages leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot.

On December 15, the day after the Electoral College confirmed Joe Biden as the next president, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky quietly told White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows that he planned to acknowledge that former Vice President Biden had won the presidency. That was before he had an epic conversation with Donald Trump.

After the election, McConnell did not answer any of Donald Trump’s questions about the election, maintaining the position that the president had the right to challenge the results. But he had remained silent on congratulations from his former colleague and close friend Biden on the victory. Many interpreted McConnell’s silence as tacit support for the president, and his lack of action annoyed many who thought the senator should do something rather than please the president.

McConnell certainly pursued his own agenda by publicly breaking with Trump. But it wasn’t just out of personal interest. McConnell hated Trump with the kind of personal animosity that is often ignored in mainstream narrative, or in journalism, to explain people’s motives.

Mitch McConnell hated Donald Trump even more than he liked being majority leader in the Senate. President Trump addresses the press as Senator McConnell looks on at the U.S. Capitol January 9, 2019 in Washington, DC. Olivier Douliery-Pool / Getty Images

By the night of November 3, election day, according to Michael Wolff’s “Landslide”, McConnell was upset that Trump had done better than expected. When friends who asked him what he preferred – a Trump victory and a Senate majority or a Trump loss and loss of the Senate – McConnell chose the latter. He hated Trump even more than he loved being the majority leader.

“The animosity between the two men, Trump and McConnell, was complete,” Wolff wrote. “The Republican leader’s point of view on Trump was as virulent as the most vocal Liberal’s point of view: Trump was ignorant, corrupt, incompetent, unstable.”

“Every day for the past four years,” Wolff wrote, “McConnell had tried not to bow – at least not in private, as so many others had – to the White House headbanger. .

“But it was impossible to overstate the hatred he had for Trump.”

McConnell had not imagined that Trump would be able to ignore the reality of his loss, that even after every court rejected his demands and the Electoral College voted, Trump would still upset the entire country in the name of his ego.

McConnell went to the Senate.

“Many millions of us hoped the presidential election would yield a different outcome. But our system of government has a process for determining who will be sworn in on January 20.

Trump claims the election was stolen. Claims range from specific local allegations to constitutional arguments to generalized conspiracy theories … If this election were overthrown by mere allegations from the losing side, our democracy would enter a death spiral.

“The Electoral College has spoken. So today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden.”

Trump immediately called McConnell to excoriate the Senate leader, shouting obscenities at the second most powerful Republican in the country. “Treacherous! Weak ! “, He launched to McConnell, according to” Peril “of Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.

“It was a road rage showdown,” Wolff wrote, with Trump questioning McConnell’s honesty, competence, patriotism and manhood. McConnell ended the call. “You lost the elections. The Electoral College has spoken,” he said.

The lousy exchange was okay, McConnell later told his aides, as this would be the last time he had to speak to the President (and indeed, the two would not speak for the remainder of the Trump presidency).

McConnell later told the Republican Senate caucus that the electoral fight was over, urging everyone not to support the president’s efforts. There was only a superficial ceremony of January 6 left.

The Senate’s interest in any action to challenge the Electoral College seemed nonexistent. But in the House of Representatives, it was not. Almost two-thirds of House Republicans, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, backed a “friend of the court” briefing supporting the Texas Supreme Court trial.

The National Three Percentage Council issued a statement regarding the Electoral College vote: “We are ready and ready to answer our president’s call if the need arises that we the people are needed to. take back our country from pure evil. who conspires to steal our country from the American people. We are ready to go into battle with General Flynn leading the charge. We will not act unless asked to do so. And we won’t act alone as a TTPO [The Three Percenters Original], but rather as a united body of American patriots. “

As the Electoral College vote was announced, Corrine Lee Montoni, 31, of Lakeland, Fla. (Who would later be arrested for her role on January 6), also posted on Instagram: “Trump is our leader. It is not finished yet. January 6th is the day to watch and if that doesn’t work out we will be in Washington on the 20th to let the world know that we REJECT progressive liberalism. “

Montoni also posted on Speak: “The upcoming Uprising Act… cancel the fraudulent 2020 elections, stop these traitors and restore order and faith in our justice department. GitMo is ready to yyyyyy.”

“If Pence betrays us, we revolt,” she posted on Speak on December 28.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/mitch-mcconnell-hated-donald-trump-more-he-loved-being-majority-leader-1658181 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos