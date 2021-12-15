Politics
Many Turks can’t afford bread and bakers can’t afford it
ISTANBUL A line of grumpy-faced people wrapped in the rain stood along the street outside a government bread bank on the outskirts of Istanbul.
People can’t get by, said Sengul Essen, 57. I worked 21 years as a cleaning lady at the university and now I am waiting in a queue.
Turks are grappling with soaring inflation, seeing prices rise daily as the lira has plunged against the dollar and their wages and pensions no longer even cover the basic necessities of life. Queues for bread have started appearing in neighborhoods as more and more people turn to cheap government-issued bread to fill their tables.
On a cold and humid afternoon this week, the mood in the bread line was grim. Most people did not want to be interviewed for fear of getting into trouble for criticizing the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which frequently holds back its critics. Those who spoke declined to give their names.
But as a conversation began, the growls grew.
You don’t have to ask how things are going, you can see the line of people, said a young woman.
Morning and night we see the prices go up, said an older man behind her. From the government, he said, they don’t ask us how people are doing, adding, but you see us in the queue.
An electrician was listening. People are suffering, he said. He said he made 2,900 lire a month (about $ 207 at the current rate) and that his rent had just increased to 2,000 lire. His wife bought less of everything in her weekly groceries, he said. I can’t make ends meet.
Food prices have climbed all over the world during the pandemic, driven by supply chain disruptions, higher fuel costs, global fertilizer shortages and other factors. But the fall in the value of the Turkish currency, down about 50% since February against the euro and the dollar, makes the problem particularly painful here.
When it comes to bread, a sacred staple that Turks traditionally eat at every meal, the government has intervened significantly, pressuring bakeries to sell traditional white bread for less than it costs. manufacturing and forcing grocery stores to stick to it all. the price. The price is set by the Chamber of Bakeries, a trade association, but most bakers said the order came from the central government.
Istanbul Municipality has dramatically increased the supply of cheap bread to government factories, and the federal government has announced that it is providing subsidized flour to bakeries.
However, a sign of the depth of the economic crisis, sales of bread are down and bakeries, forced to keep prices at the level set by the Chamber of Bakeries, warn that they are threatened with bankruptcy.
I can’t turn the situation around, said Ahmet Ucar, 39, whose bakery stood on the hill of the government kiosk. The price of flour keeps increasing.
Its costs were steadily increasing, not only for flour, but also for baking powder and sesame seeds, electricity and gas. In a knockout blow, the landlord had also raised the rent, Mr Ucar said, squinting in tension.
Sales are down, like most bakeries, by around a third. Customers buy less and some join the lines at the government kiosk where a loaf of bread costs 1.25 lire, or about nine US cents.
Mr Ucar said he could not access the cheap flour offered by the government because the suppliers did not take credit but demanded cash in advance. He dismissed the government announcements as a mere spectacle.
Some bakeries ignored the fixed price of 2.5 lire and increased the price of basic bread to four lire, in line with their rising costs.
But Mr Ucar said he would not take the risk. We cannot increase the price, he said. The municipality will impose a fine on us.
Even amid the pandemic and currency crisis, Mr Ucar said, city inspectors fined him for an administrative violation not having the correct license, although he insisted he did so. ‘had.
They are executing arbitrary fines, he said. They are trying to fill the void in their finances with fines.
Many people complain that political leaders are busy scoring the crisis rather than fixing the problem.
Istanbul Municipality, led by Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, opposing Mr Erdogan and presidential candidate, announced that it was providing milk to underprivileged schoolchildren and boosting low-cost bread sales at municipal factories.
The municipality has increased production to 1.5 million loaves per day, although demand reaches 1.6 million, said Okan Gedik, general manager of Halk Ekmek, the municipality’s bread company.
We are crushed on both sides, Mr Ucar said. The municipality sells cheap bread to gain votes, and the government keeps prices low to keep votes.
In a bakery, where the owners said they were on the verge of bankruptcy, a violent argument broke out between the two partners. One accused Mayor Imamoglu of having undermined the bakery by subsidizing sales. His partner criticized Erdogan’s government for forcing bakeries to keep prices low.
The partners asked not to be named for fear of unrest on the part of the government. The senior partner said he took out a bank loan and was selling family jewelry to help them out. If conditions didn’t change, he would lose the business in a few months, he said, choking.
Shop owners and bakers with less overhead said they could survive but were cutting back on their savings.
Bakeries that don’t have big sales won’t survive, said Hasan Topal, 55, who runs a cafe in addition to his bakery. I will go all the way until I have devoured all my capital.
Nilgun Gurgen, 43, who runs a small grocery store with her husband, said their bread sales had been cut by almost half in the past two months. She adjusted the prices daily and the one item she sold the most were cigarettes. Many companies were heading for disaster. I don’t think people will be able to survive, she said.
Mr Ucar said he got into debt of 100,000 lire during the pandemic and now, with the currency crash, is grappling with the uncertainty caused by price fluctuations. You cannot understand what the government is going to do next, he said.
Ali Babacan, an opposition leader who served as finance minister under Erdogan, berated the president on Twitter for attributing part of the rise in prices to traders who stock goods.
Mr Erdogan, poor traders, who don’t know what to sell and how much to sell in a country where there is no price stability because of your flawed policies and mismanagement, you call them hoarders.
Mr Ucak said he was already running at a loss and could see the end approaching. I don’t know if I’ll be here next year, he said. I will try to go abroad.
