Many Turks can’t afford bread and bakers can’t afford it

ISTANBUL A line of grumpy-faced people wrapped in the rain stood along the street outside a government bread bank on the outskirts of Istanbul.

People can’t get by, said Sengul Essen, 57. I worked 21 years as a cleaning lady at the university and now I am waiting in a queue.

Turks are grappling with soaring inflation, seeing prices rise daily as the lira has plunged against the dollar and their wages and pensions no longer even cover the basic necessities of life. Queues for bread have started appearing in neighborhoods as more and more people turn to cheap government-issued bread to fill their tables.

On a cold and humid afternoon this week, the mood in the bread line was grim. Most people did not want to be interviewed for fear of getting into trouble for criticizing the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which frequently holds back its critics. Those who spoke declined to give their names.