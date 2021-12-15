As Russia threatens to ‘respond militarily’ to Ukraine standoff, Putin has friendly video call with Chinese Xi

Moscow – After a week of difficult phone calls with European leaders, Russian President Vladimir Putin turned to a friendlier ear on Wednesday to hold a video meeting with his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping.

With high and ever-growing tension between the West and their two countries, Putin and Xi hailed Russia’s strengthening.China relations, the Russian leader calling them “a true example of interstate cooperation in the 21st century”.

“A new model of cooperation has been formed between our countries, based, among other things, on the principles of non-interference in internal affairs and respect for the interests of each, and the determination to make the common border a belt of eternal peace and good neighborliness, ”Putin said in televised remarks after the virtual meeting.

Russian President Vladimir Putin chats with Chinese President Xi Jinping via video link at his residence outside Moscow, Russia, December 15, 2021. Sputnik / Mikhail Metzel / Pool / REUTERS



Xi underscored his closeness to Putin, noting that this was the 37th direct discussion between the two leaders since 2013. Putin also said he plans to meet Xi in person in Beijing in February and participate in the ceremony. opening of the 2022 Winter Olympics, that the United States and some of its allies are boycott diplomatically.

“I would like to note that we have always supported each other on issues of international sports cooperation, including rejecting any attempt to politicize sport and the Olympic movement,” Putin said in reference to the United States’ decision not to send government officials to the Games. .



Officials: China and Russia pose the biggest … 06:43

Amid rising tensions between Moscow and Washington over Russia’s military build-up along the Ukrainian borderPutin has had a series of calls over the past week with European leaders demanding guarantees that NATO will not seek to expand further east, towards the Russian border.

Putin’s government has made it clear that Ukraine’s joining the Transatlantic Defense Alliance would be a “red line” for the Kremlin. Ukraine, an ally of the United States and the European Union, is actively seeking NATO membership, and the Biden administration has refused to exclude it, insisting it belongs to the sovereign government Ukraine and NATO members to decide.

Meanwhile, US officials have sounded the alarm bells for weeks about Russia mass of tens of thousands of soldiers along its border with Ukraine. The White House has warned its European allies that Moscow may even launch another invasion of Ukraine this winter.



Biden warns Putin against Ukraine move 10:16

The Kremlin insists that it has no nefarious intentions and that the troops deployed on Russian soil pose no threat to Ukraine. Putin and other officials regularly accuse NATO and the West of being the aggressor, bolstering the presence of troops on the Ukrainian side and in other Eastern European countries.

The US and the EU have warned Russia that any military action against Ukraine will face a coordinated barrage of economic sanctions.

On Tuesday, during a telephone interview with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, whose country has often served as a neutral ground for contacts between Moscow and Western capitals, Putin demanded “immediate” security talks with NATO.

“Vladimir Putin once again stressed the importance of immediately starting talks with the United States and NATO,” the Kremlin said in a statement. “The aim of the talks would be to develop international legal guarantees of security for Russia, ruling out a new NATO movement eastward and the deployment of weapons systems threatening Russia in Ukraine and elsewhere. Adjacent states. “



Ukraine warns US against Putin’s intentions 03:24

Putin reiterated the same demands in a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, as the Russian military said it was monitoring a French warship in the Black Sea.

Putin’s meeting with Xi came a day after Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned that Moscow could resort to military action if ongoing talks with EU leaders fail to resolve the issue. deadlock between Ukraine and NATO.

“The lack of progress towards a politico-diplomatic solution to this problem will lead to the fact that we will respond militarily,” Ryabkov told the official RIA Novosti news agency.

Following



