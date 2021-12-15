Politics
As Russia threatens to ‘respond militarily’ to Ukraine standoff, Putin has friendly video call with Chinese Xi
Moscow – After a week of difficult phone calls with European leaders, Russian President Vladimir Putin turned to a friendlier ear on Wednesday to hold a video meeting with his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping.
With high and ever-growing tension between the West and their two countries, Putin and Xi hailed Russia’s strengthening.China relations, the Russian leader calling them “a true example of interstate cooperation in the 21st century”.
“A new model of cooperation has been formed between our countries, based, among other things, on the principles of non-interference in internal affairs and respect for the interests of each, and the determination to make the common border a belt of eternal peace and good neighborliness, ”Putin said in televised remarks after the virtual meeting.
Xi underscored his closeness to Putin, noting that this was the 37th direct discussion between the two leaders since 2013. Putin also said he plans to meet Xi in person in Beijing in February and participate in the ceremony. opening of the 2022 Winter Olympics, that the United States and some of its allies are boycott diplomatically.
“I would like to note that we have always supported each other on issues of international sports cooperation, including rejecting any attempt to politicize sport and the Olympic movement,” Putin said in reference to the United States’ decision not to send government officials to the Games. .
Amid rising tensions between Moscow and Washington over Russia’s military build-up along the Ukrainian borderPutin has had a series of calls over the past week with European leaders demanding guarantees that NATO will not seek to expand further east, towards the Russian border.
Putin’s government has made it clear that Ukraine’s joining the Transatlantic Defense Alliance would be a “red line” for the Kremlin. Ukraine, an ally of the United States and the European Union, is actively seeking NATO membership, and the Biden administration has refused to exclude it, insisting it belongs to the sovereign government Ukraine and NATO members to decide.
Meanwhile, US officials have sounded the alarm bells for weeks about Russia mass of tens of thousands of soldiers along its border with Ukraine. The White House has warned its European allies that Moscow may even launch another invasion of Ukraine this winter.
The Kremlin insists that it has no nefarious intentions and that the troops deployed on Russian soil pose no threat to Ukraine. Putin and other officials regularly accuse NATO and the West of being the aggressor, bolstering the presence of troops on the Ukrainian side and in other Eastern European countries.
The US and the EU have warned Russia that any military action against Ukraine will face a coordinated barrage of economic sanctions.
On Tuesday, during a telephone interview with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, whose country has often served as a neutral ground for contacts between Moscow and Western capitals, Putin demanded “immediate” security talks with NATO.
“Vladimir Putin once again stressed the importance of immediately starting talks with the United States and NATO,” the Kremlin said in a statement. “The aim of the talks would be to develop international legal guarantees of security for Russia, ruling out a new NATO movement eastward and the deployment of weapons systems threatening Russia in Ukraine and elsewhere. Adjacent states. “
Putin reiterated the same demands in a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, as the Russian military said it was monitoring a French warship in the Black Sea.
Putin’s meeting with Xi came a day after Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned that Moscow could resort to military action if ongoing talks with EU leaders fail to resolve the issue. deadlock between Ukraine and NATO.
“The lack of progress towards a politico-diplomatic solution to this problem will lead to the fact that we will respond militarily,” Ryabkov told the official RIA Novosti news agency.
Download our free app
For the latest news and analysis, download the free CBS News app
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/russia-china-ukraine-putin-xi-call-nato-tension/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]