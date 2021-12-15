“He must condemn this shit as soon as possible”: Donald Trump Jr sent desperate texts for the father to intervene during the riot on the United States Capitol, reveals a committee | US News





Donald Trump Jr texted the White House chief of staff during the riot on Capitol Hill, telling him his father had to “condemn this shit asap,” a committee said.

Details of the message were revealed by the panel investigating the storming of the building by Trump supporters earlier this year.

The Jan.6 committee said the texts were sent to Mark Meadows, then Trump’s chief of staff and close confidant.

Image: The Capitol was stormed on January 6 and five people died in the chaos. Peak. PA

“We need an Oval Office address,” Mr. Trump Jr. wrote. “He has to lead now. It’s gone too far and it’s got out of hand.”

He added: “He has to condemn this shit ASAP. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough.”

In response to one of the messages, Mr. Meadows reportedly replied, “I’m pushing hard. I agree.”

The riots on the U.S. Capitol saw Trump supporters break into the building at the heart of American democracy and go on a rampage.

Politicians were forced to run for safety and five people died as crowds tried to disrupt Joe Biden’s certification of election victory.

Mr Trump has been accused of starting the mess by claiming the election was rigged and, during a rally on the Day of Chaos, told them to “fight like hell.”

Image: Jacob Chansley (R), known as “QAnon Shaman”, has been jailed for the riot

However, he was subsequently acquitted of a single impeachment charge of inciting violence.

Messages from Fox News hosts to Mr Meadows also urged the president to intervene, according to excerpts read by committee member Liz Cheney.

One message – reportedly from the channel’s Laura Ingraham – read, “Mark, the president needs to tell the people on Capitol Hill to go home.

“It hurts us all. He’s destroying his heritage.”

On Tuesday, the House of Representatives found Mr Meadows in contempt of Congress after he ceased to cooperate with the investigation.

This is the first time that a former member has been found guilty of contempt since the 1830s.

Mr Trump Jr.’s texts were read as the committee debated the contempt ruling – which then passed 222 votes to 208.

Image: Mark Meadows was convicted of contempt of Congress

Mr Meadows’ attorney, George Terwilliger, said in a statement his client had provided documents to the panel and insisted he should not be forced to appear for an interview.

Former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon was also found in contempt of court in October after refusing to provide documents and appear for testimony.

He claims that his communications are protected by a legal doctrine of executive privilege.

If found guilty, the two men could each face up to a year behind bars on each charge.

